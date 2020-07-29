THE STROLLER: Calling on our surviving WW II vets.

TODAY’S WORD is nuance. Example: Barbara always figured out exactly what everyone in the family was up to, because she always could read the finest nuances of their behavior and interpret their vaguest of answers, but John always remained oblivious to what went on behind the scenes with his children and his parents.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was altercation. It means a noisy argument or disagreement, especially in public. Example: The whole community was abuzz about that altercation Alfred and Burnice had last Sunday out in the church parking lot.
2020, the movie
One of the daughters of a Bulletin employee — a rising Laurel Park Middle School sixth-grader — said, “There should be a movie — ‘2020’.”
“What do you mean?” she was asked.
“In 100 years, there should be a movie about this year, 2020, maybe called ‘2020.’ It would be about all the crazy and bad and unbelievable things that happened this year. No one would ever believe what went on this year. It would be a really interesting movie. It should be rated for adults and teenagers.”
“Why for teenagers?” asked the adult, mistaking the age-appropriate ratings for enjoyment level.
“Because a lot of it would be pretty hard for kids to take.”
World War II veterans
Danny Turner and W.C. Fowlkes want to be sure they know of all surviving World War II veterans, to be able to recognize them on V-J Day. They have a list, but want to be absolutely sure they get them all, so if you have any suggestions for them, call or text 276-358-1671 or 276-806-1010.
Neighborliness
As The Stroller is writing this (from home — thanks to pandemic lockdown), there’s a loud buzzing noise — Steve Minter is sawing as part of a repair on the porch railing. He just dropped by and offered to help — with anything — from out of the blue.
He’s retired now and wants to be useful, he said. That’s a super spirit of friendliness, and an example of the kindness of folks in the MHC area.
As an added bonus, The Stroller’s teenage nephew is there for a visit, so Steve is giving him some lessons in tools and projects.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Sophia Petrillo, a character from the 1980s sitcom “The Golden Girls,” who said, “Anger is a lot like a piece of shredded wheat caught in your dentures. If you leave it there, you get a blister and you gotta eat Jell-O all week. If you get rid of it, the sore heals and you feel better.”
The Stroller appreciates a recent answer from Allison Fradkin. Thanks for writing.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what TV show? Roommate: “What do you think I oughta do with my bed?” Our mystery character: “Put it in the Smithsonian, Blanche. Its got more miles on it than the Spirit of St. Louis!”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
