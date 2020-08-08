THE STROLLER: A couple of ways to get your blood pumping

TODAY’S WORD is remiss. Example: I would be remiss if I did not remark upon how the color of that shirt emphasizes the flash of your unique green eyes and how its cut and style fit your fine build to advantage.
FRIDAY’S WORD was foil. It means to prevent (something considered wrong or undesirable) from succeeding. Example: The Road Runner always managed to foil any mischief Wile E. Coyote tried to get up to.
Blood drive
A blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rotary Field in Stuart.
Exercise group
Everyone is welcome to a new exercise group that is forming. It's fast (only 30 minutes), fun (everything from stretches to squats and lunges to leg lifts) and — best of all — free. Martinsville native Taylor Shank is the instructor. He is a graduate of Martinsville High School and the University of Virginia who had been living and working in New York City until the pandemic hit and he came home. Now, he is doing this group to help himself and others stay active and fit. People of all ages are welcome at the sessions that are at 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Martinsville High School football field. Just bring a mat and/or towel and water.
Old businesses
A Friday Stroller item was about the Kearfott's drug store in the brick building on Main Street, now hidden behind orange-and-white panels. Nelson Smith wrote to The Stroller, "I remember Kearfott's well. There were actually three drug stores in that vicinity of town at one time. Patterson's Drug Store was on the corner of Walnut and Main Street, and Fagg's Drug Store was on the corner of Walnut and East Church Street."
Smith has an old calendar from Fagg's Drug Store, which he bought on eBay years ago.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Gary Sinise starred as Captain Dan in "Forrest Gump." The actor also runs a nonprofit organization, the Gary Sinise Foundation, that honors defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities. Marine Cpl. Joshua "J.B." Kerns of Ararat lost an arm and both legs an explosion in April 2011 in Afghanistan. He was on his third tour of duty as a combat engineer. He endured intense pain and underwent extensive surgeries and strenuous daily physical and occupational therapy in Bethesda, Md. Sinise's foundation partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to build a "smart home" for Kerns in Ararat in 2012. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to the sacrifice and legacy of Steven Siller, a New York firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2011.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Of what local event was Gary Sinise the grand marshal?
