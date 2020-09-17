THE STROLLER: A letter about kindness that transcends

TODAY’S PHRASE is allude. Example: Janice didn't come right out and say she was dating that guy, but she alluded to recently having had some romantic action.
THURSDAY’S WORD was refinement. It means the process of removing impurities or unwanted elements from a substance. Example: “Science is a process of refinement — compare it to making moonshine, I guess.” (Source: Ben Williams of Virginia Museum of Natural History during a Sept. 15 talk about the coronavirus)
Family reunion
Another family reunion has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic: that of the Cannaday family. It would have been on Sunday. "Hope to see you next year!" Joel Cannaday wrote is his announcement.
One of The Stroller's favorite roles is helping families announce their reunions. This year, those announcements have been far fewer in number than earlier, and only one has been for a reunion still ongoing; all the rest have been for cancellations.
Kindness transcends
Sue Rosser was cleaning out drawers when she came upon a letter to the editor from 1994 that she had saved.
It might be worth a second look, considering how the pandemic has changed our lifestyles, she said.
It was from Linda Cline Holden of Mississippi, who grew up in Martinsville. Her father worked for Gravely Furniture Co. and her mother for Leggett.
"Thanks to the understanding, loving teachers that I had at Joseph Martin Elementary School and then at Martinsville High School and to the wonderful neighbors that we had on Park Street, I learned that people are basically good; that adults can be friends; and that encouragement in the face of difficulties makes even the tough times better," Holden had written.
She recommended the new "Random Acts of Kindness" program in which people do kind things anonymously. She liked to pay for the order of the next customer, while she was in the Hardee's drive-through.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The movie quote “Attica! Attica!” has been parodied or used comically in many TV shows and movies. It came from the 1975 movie "Dog Day Afternoon," about a bank robbery by characters portrayed by Al Pacino and John Cazale. One of them shouts "Attica! Attica!" referring to the 1971 Attica Prison riot.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We'll give you a short break on questions about movie quotes (but will come back to them). John Reynolds, an expert in local history, especially Patrick County, sent in this question: Although the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed in 1919, the year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of when national prohibition took effect. Yet Virginia, like several other states, already had begun prohibiting the sale and manufacture of alcohol several years earlier. When did that occur?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
