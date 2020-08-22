THE STROLLER: A little help from their friends

TODAY’S WORD is indolent. Example: "They get the job done — delivering a mildly enjoyable movie that committed fans of the franchise will rate a lot higher — but they have to hack through a lot of by-the-numbers plotting and indolent characterizations to get there." (Source: “‘Bad Boys for Life’ Review: In a Minivan, but Still Riding” by Glenn Kenny, Jan. 16, New York Times)
FRIDAY’S WORD was cummerbund. It is a pleated garment men who are wearing tuxedos wear around their waists to cover the bunching of the shirt; either a cummerbund or a vest would be appropriate. Example: As his stunningly beautiful bride walked down the aisle, the broom nervously fiddled with a cuff link and adjusted his cummerbund.
Helping rebuild
After Marvin and Janis Gravely's house on Middle Street burned down in February 2019, the family didn't ask for help because they thought that insurance would take care of everything.
They "quickly learned that would not be the case," daughter Kerry Cropper said.
So now they are asking, with a GoFundMe fundraiser at gf.me/u/yqhcdy. Anyone who would like to help by sending a check may mail it to them at 207 Second St., Martinsville, Va., 24112.
Her parents are elderly, she said, on a set income, and with their house paid for, they made it. However, now they are paying rent while a replacement house is being built for them, and it's tough.
They don't want to leave the neighborhood, because "their home is something they have always worked so hard for and taken great pride. They have big hearts and through the years always had an open door and taken in those who needed a place to stay. They considered even moving after the fire, but the home was built by my late grandfather Robert Gravely. He built most of the homes on Middle Street, and there are some family members whom still reside there, such as our grandmother Doris Gravely (Marvin’s mother), Janis and Marvin’s daughter Kimberly Fuller, and the home of our late aunt Gaynelle Jones which is currently vacant," Kerry said.
To make things worse, both of them have been in the hospital several times, she said, "some due to them aging and I’m sure the stress of this ordeal is also contributing to their health. Overall they are remaining upbeat and positive that they can be in their home by the end of the year. Family and friends are pooling their resources."
The gofundme link has pictures of the construction progress.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1989 movie "Dead Poets Society," John Keating (the teacher played by Robin Williams) said, “Carpe diem. Sieze the day, boys. Make your life extraordinary.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "I feel the need -- the need for speed!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
