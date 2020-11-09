THE STROLLER: A new Veterans Day event pops up

TODAY’S WORD is sobriquet. Example: The Duke of Cumberland’s enthusiastic leadership in this process won him the sobriquet ‘the butcher.’ (Source: “10 things you probably didn’t know about Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites,” Historyextra.com.)
MONDAY’S WORD was prophesize. It’s a derivation of the word “prophesied,” which means to make a prophecy or prediction. Example: “Come writers and critics / Who prophesize with your pen / And keep your eyes wide / The chance won’t come again,” from “The Times They Are a-Changing” by Bob Dylan, 1964.
Honoring veterans
One Veterans Day event has been canceled, but another one has been set for Wednesday.
A big event had been set for the evening in Bassett, but it was canceled last week. The Veterans Service Organization’s Veteran of the Year award was going to be given then, but instead, that award will be given during a county supervisors meeting during the week of Thanksgiving.
Newly announced: At 10:45 a.m., a parade will salute World War II veterans Richard Stine and Houston Smith. The parade will start at Druid Hills Elementary School in Martinsville, followed by remarks from Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson, state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Salem) and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem). The MHC Veterans Honor Guard will give a presentation of the American flag.
MVHS Horticulture Open House
One of the area’s premier Christmas season events is the open house at which Magna Vista High School horticulture students showcase — and sell — their work.
This year, you don’t even have to leave the house to go — the whole thing will be presented online. The open house will be presented from 10 a.m. Nov. 30 though 11 a.m. Dec. 4, on Facebook Live. Just look up “Magna Vista Horticulture Virtual Christmas Open House.”
Throughout the week, organizers will post Christmas designs you can claim and pick up, and you also can place poinsettia orders to pick up.
Words we need
Another look at Bill DeMain’s list in Mental Floss of words they have in other languages but we don’t have here:
Iktsuarpok (Inuit) That urge to keep checking if someone you’re expecting has arrived yet.
Pelinti (Buli, Ghana) Moving hot food around in your mouth to avoid getting too badly burnt.
Mencolek (Indonesian) That trick where you pat someone on the opposite shoulder and they look that way, but you’re hiding this way.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Persephone and Aphrodite both squabbled over the handsome Adonis, so Zeus, the king of the gods, came up with the solution: Each one would get four months with Adonis a year, and Adonis could do whatever he wanted on the remaining four months.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What did Adonis do on those four months of the year he was free?
