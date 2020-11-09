THE STROLLER: A new Veterans Day event pops up

MVHS Horticulture Open House

One of the area’s premier Christmas season events is the open house at which Magna Vista High School horticulture students showcase — and sell — their work.

This year, you don’t even have to leave the house to go — the whole thing will be presented online. The open house will be presented from 10 a.m. Nov. 30 though 11 a.m. Dec. 4, on Facebook Live. Just look up “Magna Vista Horticulture Virtual Christmas Open House.”

Throughout the week, organizers will post Christmas designs you can claim and pick up, and you also can place poinsettia orders to pick up.

Words we need

Another look at Bill DeMain’s list in Mental Floss of words they have in other languages but we don’t have here:

Iktsuarpok (Inuit) That urge to keep checking if someone you’re expecting has arrived yet.

Pelinti (Buli, Ghana) Moving hot food around in your mouth to avoid getting too badly burnt.

Mencolek (Indonesian) That trick where you pat someone on the opposite shoulder and they look that way, but you’re hiding this way.