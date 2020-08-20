THE STROLLER: A real event for virtual school help

TODAY’S WORD is cummerbund. Example: As his stunningly beautiful bride walked down the aisle, the broom nervously fiddled with a cuff link and adjusted his cummerbund.
THURSDAY’S WORD was argot. It means the jargon or slang of a particular group or class. Example: Stephanie studied French for years to be able to read the court and legal documents of 18th century Russia, but she still was flummoxed by the argot used in the writings about the trades of particular remote villages.
Help with virtual school
Jeff Prillaman of Martinsville, Tim Pace of Ridgeway, high school teacher Beth Lawson and others have heard the plea from students and parents alike: This virtual schooling can be very confusing.
They've banded together with a group of dozens of volunteers to help you wade through Canvas, iPads, Zoom and more, with a big event, Help4School, Saturday at First Baptist Church of Ridgeway.
The event -- just like the reason school moved online this year -- is following the restrictions of the pandemic: It will be outdoors, with social distancing and masks.
The picnic shelter at the church is big enough to allow for that. Organizers say it will be set up to help at least 100 people, and if it goes well, Saturday's session will be the first of many.
Prillaman said he was inspired by The Community Fellowship's Back2School school supplies drive.
Families are invited to bring their students' iPads for the exact help they need -- from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Baptist Church Ridgeway.
Free breakfast, prepared by El Norteno Mexican Restaurant, will be served starting at 9 a.m. and for as long as the food lasts.
Corn filling
In response to a recipe for atole (a milk and corn drink) in Wednesday's Stroller, Nelson Smith wrote, "Sorry -- I still prefer crumbled cornbread and buttermilk in a tall glass."
The Stroller won't argue with that one but will, however, point out that there are enough meals in the day to accommodate both.
Meanwhile, still happy with the atole, The Stroller and daughter are going to try their hands at making corn ice cream. We can still remember when Annelle Williams, who used to write the "Around the Table" cooking column, mentioned having a delicious, refreshing dish of the surprisingly flavored ice cream ... in Nashville, we think.
Breakfast
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country breakfast buffet at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu are bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits and drinks. The cost is $7.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Loretta Castorini, played by Cher, who said "Snap out of it!" in the 1987 movie "Moonstruck."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, “Carpe diem. Sieze the day, boys. Make your life extraordinary.”?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!