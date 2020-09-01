THE STROLLER: A recipe to make you happier ever after

TODAY’S WORD is renounce. Example: Gertrude renounced her family fortune to marry Wilbur, a ne'er-do-well with a bad reputation but a way with the ladies.
TUESDAY’S WORD was deference. It means humble respect or submission. Example: Buster, the neighbors' huge dog, growled, barked at and generally scared passersby but showed complete deference to the couple's kindergartener.
Engagement chicken
Engagement chicken is a famous recipe that is said to finalize a courtship into enticing a man to propose. Legend has it that it started in the 1980s when a Glamour magazine fashion editor, Kim Bonnell, gave the recipe to her assistant, Kathy Suder, who was going to cook for her boyfriend. Shortly after the dinner, the boyfriend proposed, and the two women wondered if the wonderful meal had anything to do with it.
Other Glamour co-workers then tried out the recipe, and, coincidence or not, their boyfriends proposed to them, too.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first joint interview with BBC News, the couple said that the engagement happened during a quiet night over a home-cooked dinner of roast chicken.
Engagement chicken recipe
- 1 whole chicken
- 3 lemons
- ½ cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 TBS kosher or coarse sea salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 4 rosemary sprigs
- 1 bunch of flat-leaf parsley
- 4 sage sprigs
- 8 thyme sprigs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and prepare chicken: Remove giblets, wash chicken inside and out, draining it upside down in a colander. Pat dry.
Place chicken in medium roasting pan with breasts down. Pour lemon juice liberally all over bird, inside and out. Sprinkle inside and out with salt and pepper.
Roll two of the lemons between palms to get them juicy, then prick three or four times with a fork. Place inside cavity of chicken.
Place chicken in oven and lower temperature to 350 degrees. Remove after 15 minutes.
Flip chicken so breast-side is up. Return to oven and cook until meat thermometer reads 180 degrees and juice runs clear – about 60 to 75 minutes.
After taking chicken out of oven, let it rest 10 minutes. Place it on a serving dish, pour the juice from the pan over it, and garnish with lemon slices and herb sprigs.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1977 movie "Annie Hall," Diane Keaton uttered the phrase "La-dee-da, la-dee-da" to Woody Allen after a tennis match. "It became the defining element not only of the film but also of Ms. Keaton's loopy performance in the title role, which earned her an Oscar and made her a star," Bruce Weber writes in "A Lifetime Of Comedy? Well La-dee-da; Diane Keaton Reflects On Keeping 'Em Laughing" in The New York Times, March 17, 2004.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the origin and significance of this quote from a movie? "A boy's best friend is his mother"?
