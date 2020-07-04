THE STROLLER: An idea blooms for sharing funerals

TODAY’S WORD is a really long one: floccinaucinihilipilification. Example: Mildred was thrilled when her grandmother gave her those spectacular teardrop ruby earrings, and she was dismayed when the women in her bunko group looked up their noses at them in floccinaucinihilipilification.
FRIDAY’S WORD was the longest word in the English language: pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis. It is a lung disease caused by the inhalation of silica or quartz dust, most commonly caused by being around a volcano. Example: Once Bob was diagnosed with pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, he regretted those adventure trips he used to take around the world when he was younger.
Zinnias
The zinnia is a favorite flower of summer. It's bright, cheery, colorful and easy to grow, and it withstands this area's hot, dry summers.
Zinnia flowers come in three styles: single, semidouble and double. Single-flowered zinnias have a single row of petals and a visible center; semidouble-flowerd zinnias have numerous rows of petals and centers that can be seen; and double-flowered zinnias have numerous rows of petals but centers that can't be seen.
Zinnia shapes include button, beehive and cactus.
Funerals live
The Stroller attended a funeral recently and arrived too close to the time to get a seat in the big room where the funeral was being conducted. That room filled up quickly because of the distancing required by the pandemic precautions. Instead, The Stroller and many others were relegated to a waiting room and hallway, where it was very difficult to hear anything and of course not possible to see.
That brought to mind an idea: A few people who have good seats at a funeral should make a video of the occasion over Facebook Live for the benefit of those in the nearby waiting rooms. It shouldn't be difficult to hold the phone to record the speakers, musicians, etc., so that people in the other rooms could see and hear over their phones. A funeral home worker should be assigned to do it.
Where people know how to do put Facebook on TV, someone should set a waiting room or office television to broadcast the Facebook Live feed.
The person or people who recorded the feed could just delete it right after the funeral, for privacy.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Zinnia plants are prone to powderly mildew, an ugly grayish-whitish covering on stems and leaves. That can be reduced by keeping zinnias in full sun and not having them planted too close together, so that there is good air circulation around them. Zinnias also get bacterial wilt and bacterial and fungal spots; help prevent that by watering them just at ground-level rather than from above, so the leaves don't stay wet.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is deadheading, and why is it done?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
