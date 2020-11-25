THE STROLLER: Another call for nominees for Fab 5

TODAY’S WORD is unadulterated. Example: The trip to the mountains included hiking, swimming and all manner of unadulterated fun.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was cornucopia. It is technically the “horn of plenty,” a curved horn overflowing with fruits and vegetables, but it is also is an inexhaustible supply of anything. Example: The wedding planner offered a cornucopia of ideas about, among other things, how to seat guests, how the cake should be served and how the wedding party should be introduced.
Who is fabulous?
We told about you this a few weeks ago, but we want to remind you today about the a tradition the Bulletin began last year to honor five people who have made remarkable contributions to our region in the past year.
We call them the Fab 5. But that’s just a number. There could be more, because there are many worthy candidates. These people aren’t necessarily famous, but perhaps some should be. Our first group: Martin Clark, Joe Favero, Scott Norman, Danny Turner and Pat Via.
Some of you already have sent suggestions about this year’s group, but we want to hear from more of you.
By Dec. 15 please send a quick note to info@martinsvillebulletin.com to suggest a person from Martinsville or Henry or Patrick counties.
Or mail your note to the Bulletin’s Fab 5, 204 Broad Street, Martinsville, 24112. And, no, we won’t be publishing your name.
We will mix your suggestions with those from our staff and around Jan. 1 post the new group.
Thankfully, a joke
A little holiday fun from the book “Dad Jokes: the Good. the Bad. the Terrible.”:
“A woman drove to her local grocery store to go shopping in preparation for Thanksgiving dinner. After collecting the produce and other ingredients she would need, she started picking through the frozen turkeys.
There was a large selection, but she couldn’t find a turkey big enough for the entire family.
“She found a stock boy and asked him, “Excuse me, do these turkeys get any bigger?
“The stock boy replied, “No, ma’am. They’re dead.”
Christmas is coming
The first Christmas event of the season is officially Saturday. The Meadows of Dan Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m., with participants lining up at 2 on Ridge Road. No registration is necessary.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Macy’s Department Store in New York City had featured Santa Claus as a part of its Christmas presentation since the 1860s.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys always host pro football games on Thanksgiving Day. When did those traditions begin?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
