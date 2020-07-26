THE STROLLER: Anyone cooking squash?

TODAY’S WORD is intrepid. Example: When they entered middle school, Julissa was shy and uncomfortable, but Jerrel was intrepid and confident.
SUNDAY’S WORD was arid. It means lacking sufficient water or rainfall. Example: Finally, some rain after a long, arid dry spell.
Final word on weighted blankets
Stroller readers have been sharing their opinions about weighted blankets. Here are the final ones, before we move on to another topic of conversation:
- Susan Henderson: "I bought a 12-pound blanket at Aldi. I found it to be great on evenings I was chilled to the bone. It warmed me quickly, but then I had to throw it off."
- Desiree Trogdon: "I love my weighted blanket. I have a 20-pound blanket. I struggle with anxiety, especially at night. I can be exhausted and the minute my head hits the pillow I am wide awake with all my thoughts running. The pressure of the weighted blanket brings so much comfort. I don’t like to compare it to a hug or cuddling because I don’t like to be touched when I’m asleep (sorry, hubby). I do get hot at night so take it off, but I get hot under all blankets so that’s no different. But it really helps me to fall asleep."
Squash is in
Gardens are producing squash a-plenty now. What are the ways you like to cook it? Send your recipes to the Stroller. If we receive a few, we'll print them in this column, but if we receive a lot, we'll have a reporter write a whole article full of them. If that ends up being the case, we'll also need a few pictures to go with it, so if you'll be cooking squash this week, have someone take your picture as you do it.
New art exhibits
There soon will be a change of scenery at Piedmont Arts. On Aug. 8, new exhibits will open, and they'll be on display through Oct. 10. They are:
- "The Garden," co-curated by Jorge Benitez and Reni Gower and featuring work by eight regional and national artists: Jorge Benitez, Ruth Bolduan, Sally Bowring, Cat Crotchett, Reni Gower, Chris Gregson, Melissa Potter and Javier Tapia.
- "Journey," featuring work by woodturner and painter Charlie Knighton, on display in the John and Judy Matthews, aka Lynwood Artists, Gallery.
Like always, an opening reception will welcome them in, but unique to these days -- pandemic precautions -- the crowd will be limited to 50 people. The reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with refreshments and music by Lauren Luther; RSVP to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was the Rose in the movie "The Titanic" who told the boy she was falling in love with, "Draw me like one of your French girls."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what TV show? “Crying is for plain women. Pretty women go shopping.”
