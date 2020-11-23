THE STROLLER: Are you shopping for answers to our riddles?

TODAY’S WORD is root cellar. Example: Angie, would you go down into the root cellar and get me a few new potatoes for my stew?

MONDAY’S WORD was Vandyke. It’s creating several V-shaped points to form a decorative edge. Example: Meryl, could you please Vandyke a few radishes and carrots to put at the edges of the relish tray?

Chuckles, maybe

A few riddles from the book of “Dad Jokes: the Good. the Bad. the Terrible”:

What do cats read in the morning?

What do you call a crafty pig?

Why did the rabbits go on strike?

You have to read a little longer to get answers.

Black-eyed Friday

The Stroller has never been big on Black Friday shopping. We know it has been a hot trend for decades now, especially with more and more stores opening on Thanksgiving Day with big deals to lure in Christmas shoppers earlier.

We never liked that, because that meant more workers were required, which meant more people taken away from their families on the holiday. Shoppers decide to go out, but workers had no choice. Wrong seasonal spirit, we thought.