THE STROLLER: Are you shopping for answers to our riddles?

TODAY’S WORD is root cellar. Example: Angie, would you go down into the root cellar and get me a few new potatoes for my stew?
MONDAY’S WORD was Vandyke. It’s creating several V-shaped points to form a decorative edge. Example: Meryl, could you please Vandyke a few radishes and carrots to put at the edges of the relish tray?
Chuckles, maybe
A few riddles from the book of “Dad Jokes: the Good. the Bad. the Terrible”:
What do cats read in the morning?
What do you call a crafty pig?
Why did the rabbits go on strike?
You have to read a little longer to get answers.
Black-eyed Friday
The Stroller has never been big on Black Friday shopping. We know it has been a hot trend for decades now, especially with more and more stores opening on Thanksgiving Day with big deals to lure in Christmas shoppers earlier.
We never liked that, because that meant more workers were required, which meant more people taken away from their families on the holiday. Shoppers decide to go out, but workers had no choice. Wrong seasonal spirit, we thought.
Of course a lot of that has been wrestled to the ground by you-know-what. Yes, the virus infected Black Friday and turned it into a virtual experience that some called “Black November.”
CNN says that deals that are usually reserved for in-store shopping have been available online for three weeks now. A survey by Deloitte said about half of shoppers were nervous to go into stores and said they would spend more than 60% of their budgets online.
“Black Friday has definitely transitioned more into a digital affair in the past five years,” said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail, previously told CNN Business. “The focal point is not that single day anymore. It’s an event spread out over several days.”
That’s good. Most of The Stroller’s Christmas shopping is finished, so we hope we got the best deals.
Big feed
Remember that at noon-4 Wednesday The Harvest Foundation Youth Board, which usually hosts a big sit-down/delivery community dinner, is doing its thing drive-thru this year at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett. For information, call 276-632-3329 ext. 112.
Chuckle answers
The “mewspaper.”
Cunningham.
They wanted a better celery.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Of Plymouth Plantation” is the account written by the Plymouth Colony’s governor, William Bradford.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There is no Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year for the first time since when?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller
@martinsvillebulletin.com.
