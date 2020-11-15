THE STROLLER: Artful opportunities for winter months

TODAY’S WORD is cure. Example: For Thanksgiving, Mama always cooks a turkey, of course, but also has a cured ham, Granddaddy’s favorite, and a treat with biscuits for everyone at the next morning’s breakfast.
SUNDAY’S WORD was cartouche. That is a piece of greaseproof or baking paper used to cover a pot or saucepan, usually over a dish with a small amount of liquid. It can prevent skins from developing on sauces and can stop steam from escaping during poaching. Example: Jasmine always uses a cartouche to keep her sauces and gravies smooth and free of lumps.
New art classes
Just in time for the long, empty winter months, Piedmont Arts has a fresh slate of art classes coming, with in-person classes for small groups (distancing and masks required) and a virtual watercolor class that will take place over Zoom. To register, call 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
The classes are:
Senior Studio, every Wednesday (except Nov. 25) from 10 a.m. to noon, $5.
Studio with Karen Despot, for guidance with your artwork, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, $35.
Winter barn quilt with Lisa Martin, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Design options are trees in snow, holly, blue illusion, Santa, blue jay; $40.
Virtual watercolor class with Ashleigh Pritchard: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, “wine glass,” $35.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sunday’s question about traveling during the pandemic was a tough one, because the answers could change at a moment’s notice. This list is just to raise awareness that there are serious restrictions, and consequences, in place. if you plan to travel, get the details about your particular destination. Many states have severe financial penalties, with one as high as $25,000. This list is taken from a New York Times list made Nov. 3 and updated with the latest info noted as Nov. 10, and verified with a CNN report made Nov. 10.
Require negative coronavirus test results right before arrival: Alaska, Connecticut (or quarantine), Washington D.C., Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts (or quarantine) and New York.
Require a mandatory health form usually through online registration: Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio.
Require visitors and returning residents to self-quarantine for 14 days: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois (Chicago only), Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which is the state with the $25,000 penalty for failing to comply with its pandemic protection restrictions?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
