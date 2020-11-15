THE STROLLER: Artful opportunities for winter months

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sunday’s question about traveling during the pandemic was a tough one, because the answers could change at a moment’s notice. This list is just to raise awareness that there are serious restrictions, and consequences, in place. if you plan to travel, get the details about your particular destination. Many states have severe financial penalties, with one as high as $25,000. This list is taken from a New York Times list made Nov. 3 and updated with the latest info noted as Nov. 10, and verified with a CNN report made Nov. 10.