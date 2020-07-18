THE STROLLER: Back2School merits some weight, here

TODAY’S WORD is boisterous. Example: Sydney couldn't stand it when her brother, Hunter, and his friends got boisterous when she was just trying to watch her favorite TV show in peace.
SUNDAY’S WORD was carouse. It means to drink lots of alcohol and carry on with other people noisily and boisterously. Example: After their graduation, Hunter and his buddies caroused about town until the wee hours of dawn.
Back2School registration
The Back2School program, which originated from The Community Fellowship, gives students a backpack with school supplies, a cloth mask, new shoes, prayer and support to start the school year. Interested families must register. A registration session was conducted on a Saturday morning, and the only other one will be Tuesday evening, from 6 to 8, at these locations:
- Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St., Martinsville
- Fairway Baptist Church, 9427 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett
- First Baptist Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway
- Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway
- Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville
- Mercy Church, Stuart Rotary Building, Woodland Drive, Stuart
- Mercy Crossing, 1978 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville
- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton
- Prillaman Baptist Church, 3480 Prillaman Switch Road, Ferrum
- Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 755 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown
More on onions
Brenda Ayers of Stuart has a suggestion for preventing tearing up while cutting onions that we haven't heard yet: "Hold a teaspoon in your mouth with the handle sticking out. Worls like a charm."
The Stroller asks ...
We've been sharing advice on how to cut onions without irritation to the eyes. Now we turn our attention to the hot new thing: weighted blankets.
What's with all this fuss over weighted blankets? Do they really help? If you've used one, please share your opinions on it -- and if you've been curious about them, share. You will get a range of good perspectives. The Stroller's contact information is below.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Bad Habit Rabbit is a character created by Martinsville resident Myron Smith, with films created in Martinsville. You can see Smith's work on YouTube on the Myron Smith channel .
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies were animated comedy series during the golden age of American animation. Looney Tunes was produced by Warner Bros., from 1930 to 1969, and Merrie Melodies, from 1931 to 1969, ending with Warner Bros. How many of their cartoon characters can you name?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
