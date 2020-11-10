THE STROLLER: Biscuit recipe rises to the occasion

TODAY’S WORD is charcuterie. Example: "When it comes to charcuterie boards, the French don’t play games." (Source: "How to Create a Charcuterie Board the French Way" by Audry Bruno in Domino, July 22, 2019)
TUESDAY’S WORD was sobriquet. It means a nickname. Example: The Duke of Cumberland's enthusiastic leadership in this process won him the sobriquet "the butcher." (Source: "10 things you probably didn't know about Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites," Historyextra.com.)
Painting
Linda Wilson was going to have a painting class Nov. 20 at the Fieldale Fire Department, but that location has changed to the Spencer-Penn Center, still starting at 6 p.m. This year's hot holiday decoration: an old red pickup truck hauling a freshly cut Christmas tree. The cost is $25, which includes supplies. To participate, call or text Wilson at 276-806-9683.
PUBlic Theology
For a while recently, PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing had been held in person, because it was an outdoor event (safer than indoor, considering the pandemic). Today, though -- whether it's because COVID-19 is spreading more, or simply to avoid the predicted bad weather, it will be held over Zoom.
The guest is Jason Grubbs, an aspiring deacon in the United Methodist Church, student at the Emory University Law School and graduate of the Candler School of Theology at Emory. It starts at 6:30 p.m., with Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84018067900; Meeting ID: 840 1806 7900 ; Passcode: 919838 (look up "PUBlic Theology with Jason Grubbs" on Facebook Events to get to an easy-to-use link).
Yeast biscuits
You read that right. Usually, we associate yeast with rolls and baking powder with biscuits, but Selma Sater's recipe is unique. Thanks to her daughter, Rhonda Mills, for sharing.
Alabama biscuits
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 envelope yeast
- 2 1/2 TBS sugar
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 2 1/2 to 3 cups self-rising flour
- Melt shortening in the bread pan.
Dissolve yeast in warm water. Place in large bowl. Add sugar and 1/4 cup melted shortening (the other 1/4 melted shortening remains in the bread pan) and mix. Add enough flour to make a soft dough.
Cut out biscuits. Dip each one in the melted shortening which is in the pan, then place in the pan. Let rise in a warm place for 15 minutes.
Bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Persephone and Aphrodite argued over who would get the handsome Adonis, so Zeus, the king of the gods, ruled that each one would get four months a year with Adonis, and Adonis could do whatever he wanted on the remaining four months. He chose to spend that extra time with Aphrodite.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was Thanksgiving made into a legal holiday?
