THE STROLLER: Biscuit recipe rises to the occasion

TODAY’S WORD is charcuterie. Example: "When it comes to charcuterie boards, the French don’t play games." (Source: "How to Create a Charcuterie Board the French Way" by Audry Bruno in Domino, July 22, 2019)

TUESDAY’S WORD was sobriquet. It means a nickname. Example: The Duke of Cumberland's enthusiastic leadership in this process won him the sobriquet "the butcher." (Source: "10 things you probably didn't know about Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites," Historyextra.com.)

Painting

Linda Wilson was going to have a painting class Nov. 20 at the Fieldale Fire Department, but that location has changed to the Spencer-Penn Center, still starting at 6 p.m. This year's hot holiday decoration: an old red pickup truck hauling a freshly cut Christmas tree. The cost is $25, which includes supplies. To participate, call or text Wilson at 276-806-9683.

PUBlic Theology

For a while recently, PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing had been held in person, because it was an outdoor event (safer than indoor, considering the pandemic). Today, though -- whether it's because COVID-19 is spreading more, or simply to avoid the predicted bad weather, it will be held over Zoom.