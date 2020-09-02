THE STROLLER: Blood, bloodlines, books and banter

TODAY’S WORD is entail. Example: Keeping a tidy house entails putting away everything after it has been used rather than letting it remain on the table or counter for a "more convenient time."
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was renounce. It means to formally declare one's abandonment (of a claim, right or possession). Example: Gertrude renounced her family fortune to marry Wilbur, a ne’er-do-well with a bad reputation but a way with the ladies.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Stanleytown Elementary School, 74 Edgewood Drive. This is one of several in the area this week and next. Check out others in the Calendar on this page.
The need for blood now is urgent, organizers say. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
As a bonus, everyone who donates blood on that day at Stanleytown will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last.
Jamison-Lovell family
The family reunion of the families of Charlie Lovell and Lillie Jamison Lovell will not be convened this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say they look forward to seeing everyone in October 2021.
New books
Here are the new books that have come into the Blue Ridge Regional Library and are available for check-out:
- “Chaos” by Iris Johansen
- “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny
- “Shadows of the Dead: a Special Tracking Unit Novel” by Spencer Kope
- “Interference” by Brad Parks
- “Almost a Bride”by Jody Hedlund
- “An Amish Singing: Four Stories” by Amy Clipston
- “Melania and Me : the Rise and Fall of my Friendship with the First Lady” by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff
Proper punctuation
Note the difference your choice of punctuation can make:
- "Woman, without her man, is nothing."
- "Woman! Without her, man is nothing."
An observation
You don't stop laughing when you grow old; you grow old when you stop laughing.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Norman Bates in the Alfred Hitchcock 1960 film "Pyscho" said, “A boy’s best friend is his mother." In this horror classic, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who is running from the law, stops for the night at The Bates Motel. Norman (Anthony Perkins) tells her that in response to her question about whether he ever goes out with his friends, as he's talking about how he runs the inn for his mother. What he doesn't go into detail about is that his mother, long dead, now is just a skeleton he looks after in the house.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Lately we've been looking at famous quotes from movies, but today we take a slight departure to examine this well-known line that has stood the test of time: "Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." Who originated that phrase that has been repeated for decades and in what context?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
