THE STROLLER: Breakfast is back - reunions are out

TODAY’S WORD is paviolioned -- or girded -- take your pick! Both rarely seen words are in this stanza of "O Worship the King," suggested by Sandra Martin Shell: "O worship the King, all glorious above / O gratefully sing His wonderful love / Our Shield and Defender, the Ancient of Days / Paviolioned in splendor, and girded with praise."

TUESDAY’S PHRASE was "This ain’t my first rodeo,” used in the Vern Gosdin song by the same name: “This ain’t my first rodeo / This ain’t the first time this old cowboy’s been throwed / This ain’t the first I’ve seen this dog and pony show, honey / This ain’t my first rodeo.” A person using that phrase is saying that he is not a novice to a situation -- he has experienced it before, and no one can trick him. "Dog and pony show," also in that chorus, means an elaborate display or presentation, especially as part of a promotional campaign.

Class reunion

More family reunions are held in the summer than any other season, and then fall gives way to the class reunions.

That's the pattern with the reunions convened, so, predictably, the cancellations are following the same pattern. After a summer of announcements of canceled family reunions comes The Stroller's first announcement about a class reunion.