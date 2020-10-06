THE STROLLER: Breakfast is back - reunions are out

TODAY’S WORD is paviolioned -- or girded -- take your pick! Both rarely seen words are in this stanza of "O Worship the King," suggested by Sandra Martin Shell: "O worship the King, all glorious above / O gratefully sing His wonderful love / Our Shield and Defender, the Ancient of Days / Paviolioned in splendor, and girded with praise."
TUESDAY’S PHRASE was "This ain’t my first rodeo,” used in the Vern Gosdin song by the same name: “This ain’t my first rodeo / This ain’t the first time this old cowboy’s been throwed / This ain’t the first I’ve seen this dog and pony show, honey / This ain’t my first rodeo.” A person using that phrase is saying that he is not a novice to a situation -- he has experienced it before, and no one can trick him. "Dog and pony show," also in that chorus, means an elaborate display or presentation, especially as part of a promotional campaign.
Class reunion
More family reunions are held in the summer than any other season, and then fall gives way to the class reunions.
That's the pattern with the reunions convened, so, predictably, the cancellations are following the same pattern. After a summer of announcements of canceled family reunions comes The Stroller's first announcement about a class reunion.
That's a shame, because it would have been a big one: The Martinsville High School Class of 1970 has reached its half-century milestone. The MHS Class of ''70 had planned a 50th reunion for this month, but the planning committee has decided to postpone it until 2021, probably in October.
The planning committee is asking people for help in getting in touch with people who were part of that class at any time. Former Albert Harris students are invited to be involved in the planning process.
For information or questions, email mavahi1970@gmail.com or call 276-638-3542 and leave a message.
As an aside, Gael Chaney wrote, "Our class was the second to graduate from the newly integrated Mavahi; we spent our junior and senior years together. This won't be the first time our class has had an unusual year reunion — our first was our 14th-year reunion."
Breakfast
Breakfast is back at Bassett Ruritan Club. From 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday the club (on Philpott Dam Road) will serve sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy and biscuits and pancakes -- both buckwheat and regular. The cost is $6.
In keeping with the times, all pandemic restrictions and safety measures will be in place.
The breakfast is a club fundraiser.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "All in the Family" was watched by more than 50 million people each week, won six Emmy Awards and was rated No. 1 from 1971 to 1975.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the opening theme song to "All in the Family?"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
