THE STROLLER: Can you shine a little light on sunflowers?

TODAY’S WORD is allusion. Example: George didn't tell his wife outright that it would be a bad idea to read the diary their daughter had kept in the 1970s, but he made some allusions to opening Pandora's Box.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was onomatopoeia. It means the formation of a word from a sound associated with what is named (such as buzz, snap, meow, cockadoodle-doo or sizzle.) Example: "There's no question that onomatopoeia words truly are fun, but sometimes children can get caught up in the fun of the words and entirely miss the idea that using words that sound like the action it describes is not the end in itself." (Source: www.the-best-childrens-book.org)
Canceled reunion
The Riddle Family reunion, which normally would have been held this Saturday, has been canceled for 2020 because of the pandemic, Lucille Shelton said.
However, the pandemic doesn't cancel maintenance of the family cemetery. Contributions toward the cemetery's upkeep can be sent to Lucille Shelton, 9359 Chatham Road, Martinsville, 24112.
Sunflowers
Getting your picture taken in a field of sunflowers is this summer's version of last Christmas's family portraits with everyone dressed in Buffalo plaid.
A few years ago, Charlie Brown had great sunflower fields at the farm on Figsboro Road, across from MeeMaw's restaurant. He has something different planted there this year, so sunflower fans have to drive a lot farther for the delight.
Here are some sunflower farms The Stroller and friends have found that advertise welcoming visitors:
- Batts Blooming Blessings Farm, Critz, just off Va. 58.
- Beaver Dam Sunflowers, 424 Wheatland Road, Buchanan; 540-797-4336.
- Kersey Valley Sunflower Extravaganza, 6820 Cecil Farm Road, Archdale; 336-431-1700.
We are aware of other sunflower farms people were visiting earlier in the summer, but we assume those blooms are finished by now. If you can suggest any sunflower farms with flowers now, please send that information into Stroller.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the movie "Gone with the Wind," Scarlett O'Hara goes through a great meany trials and tribulations during the Civil War until she returns home to Tara -- only to find that once-glorious plantation in shambles. She is starving and runs out to the field to look for food from the former crops or garden. She pulls up a radish, bites into it, then throws it on the ground in disgust -- it must have been rotten, or full of bugs -- and proclaims, "As God is my witness, I'll never be hungry again." That line is the end of the first half of the movie, and there is an intermission before the second half, which shows how she stages her comeback.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What's the story behind this quote from a movie: "Yo, Adrian!"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
