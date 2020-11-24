THE STROLLER: Charlie Brown and Thanksgiving 'carols'

TODAY’S WORD is cornucopia. Example: The wedding planner offered a cornucopia of ideas about, among other things, how to seat guests, how the cake should be served and how the wedding party should be introduced.
Classic Charlie
Charlie Brown, the star of “Peanuts” comic strip fame, made his television name in the beloved “Charlie Brown Christmas” in 1966 and a year later in “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” We would argue that Linus Van Pelt steals both shows, but you can decide about that.
What you may not have noticed is that there also is a “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” which debuted on Nov. 20, 1973, and features Charlie, Linus, Snoopy, Lucy and all the Peanuts gang in the Plymouth Rock as a backdrop to their own dinner.
That show, which won an Emmy Award, was televised this year on PBS.
Thankful music
One of the songs featured in Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving show is the ubiquitous “Over The River And Through The Woods.” The Stroller would suggest that is the ONLY song about Thanksgiving most people can cite or sing. “Turkey In The Straw” doesn’t count.
Do you know Thanksgiving “carols”?
In the classic movie about holidays, “Holiday Inn,” scored by the incredible Irving Berlin, Bing Crosby celebrated that day with “I’ve Got Plenty To Be Thankful For.”
That’s also the movie that gave us “White Christmas” before there was a movie by the same name.
Books for you
You probably saw that the Blue Ridge Regional Library system is back to having people in its buildings, as long as you make an appointment and follow the mask/distancing rules.
What you may not have seen the new books that arrived on the shelves Tuesday for your checkout, including one by James Patterson, who has written dozens:
“The Awakening” – Nora Roberts.
“Deadly Cross” – James Patterson.
“Absence of Mercy : A Lightner and Law Mystery” – S.M. Goodwin.
“Anonymous: a Madison Kelly Mystery” – Elizabeth Breck.
“To Steal a Heart” – Jen Turano.
“Fox Crossing” – Melinda Metz.
