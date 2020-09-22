THE STROLLER: Church intends to have good food, not chuckles

TODAY’S WORD is inviolable. Example: Folding the towels in thirds lengthwise is an inviolable practice your grandmother impressed upon me and I am passing down to you, and if these towels from the laundry are not folded correctly, you'll have to refold this entire plie as many times as it takes to get it right.
TUESDAY’S WORD was subordinate. It means placed into a lower rank, class or position. Example: I have worked here for 26 years in nearly all capacities; you can’t subordinate me to the mailroom!
Brunswick stew
Members of the Figsboro Ruritan Club remind everyone to pick up their quarts of Brunswick stew on Oct. 10.
Don't follow the date originally published in The Stroller, because that was a wrong date, and if you show up then, you just might be put to work chopping the vegetables for the stew instead of eating any stew.
Breakfast
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country breakfast buffet at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu will be bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, white gravy, brown gravy, eggs, apples and grits, and plates cost $7. To drink are milk, coffee and orange juice.
Church funnies
These statements come from a list that has been compiled of funny mistakes in church bulletins:
- Don't let worry kill you. Let the church help.
- Remember those in our community who are sick of church and family.
- The blue ribbons in the sanctuary this morning are to celebrate Kyson Jasper, the sin of Rev. and Mrs. John Turner.
- There will be a meeting of the Little Mothers at 10 o'clock Tuesday. All wishing to be Little Mothers, please see the pastor in his office.
- A bean supper will be held at 5 o'clock Saturday, and music will follow afterward in the sanctuary.
- The 2021 Fall Council Retreat October 10-11 will be hell outside, with masks and social distancing.
- The pastor is on vacation, and the secretary is handling his massages.
- The choir director invites everyone who enjoys sinning to join the choir.
- Eight new choir robes are currently needed, due to the addition of some new members and the deterioration of some old ones.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Although most wineries went out of business during Prohibition, many of their vineyards continued to grow grapes and sold grape juice in concentrated form that often was used to manufacture homemade wine. One seller even included a "warning" to not allow the juice to sit for more than 20 days because it would ferment, which, in effect, offered the consumer the recipe for turning their grape juice into wine. (Thanks to John Reynolds for this question, and please send your trivia question suggestions to The Stroller.)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did World War I help turn the United States toward Prohibition?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
