TODAY’S WORD is inviolable. Example: Folding the towels in thirds lengthwise is an inviolable practice your grandmother impressed upon me and I am passing down to you, and if these towels from the laundry are not folded correctly, you'll have to refold this entire plie as many times as it takes to get it right.

TUESDAY’S WORD was subordinate. It means placed into a lower rank, class or position. Example: I have worked here for 26 years in nearly all capacities; you can’t subordinate me to the mailroom!

Brunswick stew

Members of the Figsboro Ruritan Club remind everyone to pick up their quarts of Brunswick stew on Oct. 10.

Don't follow the date originally published in The Stroller, because that was a wrong date, and if you show up then, you just might be put to work chopping the vegetables for the stew instead of eating any stew.

Breakfast

The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country breakfast buffet at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu will be bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, white gravy, brown gravy, eggs, apples and grits, and plates cost $7. To drink are milk, coffee and orange juice.

Church funnies