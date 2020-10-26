THE STROLLER: Churches to open their trunks with treats

TODAY’S WORD is mere. Example: “For no mere mortal can resist / The evil of the thriller,” in Michael Jackson’s 1983 song “Thriller.”

MONDAY’S WORD was grill. It’s slang for teeth or the mouth, emphasis on teeth. Example: “I strolled back home with a grin on my grill / I figured since this is a dream I might as well get ill,” from “A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, 1988.

Santa in quarantine

This pandemic is going on for so long now that it seems unavoidable ol’ Saint Nick himself will have to remain in quarantine, and his elves won’t be able to gather together in their workshop to make toys, either.

Patrick County, Henry County and Martinsville are full of elves who usually spend the months leading up to Christmas preparing for local children to get toys and other Christmas gifts. Many of them ride their motorcycles in assorted memorial toy runs, such as the Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run for Patrick County Christmas Cheer.