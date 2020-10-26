THE STROLLER: Churches to open their trunks with treats

TODAY’S WORD is mere. Example: “For no mere mortal can resist / The evil of the thriller,” in Michael Jackson’s 1983 song “Thriller.”
MONDAY’S WORD was grill. It’s slang for teeth or the mouth, emphasis on teeth. Example: “I strolled back home with a grin on my grill / I figured since this is a dream I might as well get ill,” from “A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, 1988.
Santa in quarantine
This pandemic is going on for so long now that it seems unavoidable ol’ Saint Nick himself will have to remain in quarantine, and his elves won’t be able to gather together in their workshop to make toys, either.
Patrick County, Henry County and Martinsville are full of elves who usually spend the months leading up to Christmas preparing for local children to get toys and other Christmas gifts. Many of them ride their motorcycles in assorted memorial toy runs, such as the Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run for Patrick County Christmas Cheer.
This year would have been the toy run’s 18th year, but the event was canceled because of the pandemic. That leaves a $4,000 void in fundraising efforts. Organizers are asking that people who regularly participate in the toy run simply make donations to the cause. Checks and money orders can be mailed to Cathy Adams, 35 Goblintown Road, Stuart, 24171. Checks can be made out to Ken Adams Memorial Toy Run.
Trunk-or-Treats
Churches are getting ready to help children celebrate Halloween. Festivities started on Sunday, when Horsepasture Christian Church had a truck-or-treat session in the afternoon, in its parking lot.
On Saturday, Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have trunk-or-treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Families will remain in their cars, driving from station to station, where church members will hand out candy.
A little later on Saturday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on the other end of the county, Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have trunk-or-treating.
If it rains on Halloween, the Mount Vernon trunk-or-treat will be at the same time and date in the basement, but Fort Trial’s will switch to Sunday.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, the god Hephaestus was the blacksmith of the gods, and his symbols are a hammer, anvil and pair of tongs. His fellow god Prometheus felt bad about seeing humans shivering in the cold and dark, so he used a hollow fennel wand to scoop up some fire from Zeus’s fire pit and gave humans that fire to cook, keep warm and, following Hephaestus’s blacksmithing example, make tools. Zeus was so mad about Prometheus’s stealing his fire that he ordered Prometheus to be chained to the summit of the Caucasus Mountains for the rest of eternity, and an eagle came every day to eat his liver.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In mythology, who was the only ugly god?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
