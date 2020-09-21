THE STROLLER: Cooking eggs is easy; labeling is not

TODAY’S WORD is subordinate. Example: I have worked here for 26 years in nearly all capacities; you can't subordinate me to the mailroom!
MONDAY’S WORD was unassailable. It means unable to be attacked, questioned or defeated. Example: “Both communities continue to declare their provenance, and certainly their take on the way to make it, to be unassailable.” Source: “The Battle of Brunswick Stew,” Southern Living, Aug. 12, 2016.
Best boiled eggs
Ann Taylor Pittman, in "The Best Hard-Boiled Egg Method" in "The Kitchn," Sept. 3, 2019, edition, tested seven different highly promoted ways of cooking hard-boiled eggs and came up with one she rated as 10 out of 10.
"In this Food Lab–tested approach from J. Kenji López-Alt, you bring a large pot (about three quarts) of water to a boil, lower in up to six eggs (I used six), boil for 30 seconds, and then cover, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 11 minutes," she wrote. "The eggs then go into an ice water bath for 15 minutes before peeling. The claim is that starting the eggs in hot water helps prevent the whites from sticking to the shell, thus making peeling easier."
Using so much water for so few eggs ensures that the timing and "temperature for the cooking are exactly correct," she wrote.
"The yolks were firm and very slightly jammy. And the whites — oh my, the whites — were so tender that their texture was almost indistinguishable from the yolks."
The eggs were easy to peel, too. Start at the fat end and and pick away at the shell; by the time of reaching the opposite end, the shell usually comes off in one big, rounded piece.
A new word
Listening to a news podcast recently, The Stroller learned of another newly named sexual orientation: demisexuality.
The Stroller was surprised to learn its definition: a sexual orientation in which someone is only sexually attracted to someone else after having a strong emotional connection.
That's an eye-opener, as if things had flip-flopped from the previous norm of only wanting to fool around with someone you're in love with, and a person who wanted to fool around with just anyone would be the one with a condition requiring a label, such as "fast" or "a floozy" or "sowing his wild oats."
One day The Stroller's grandmother asked why all these new labels are so confusing -- "back in my day, we just called gay men 'bachelors.'"
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Prohibition law did not allow whiskey and other hard liquors or even beer to be produced, yet two other alcoholic beverages could be made for home use: wine and (hard) cider.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Although most wineries went out of business during prohibition, many of their vineyards were used for what other purpose? (Thanks to John Reynolds for today’s and Monday’s questions.)
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
