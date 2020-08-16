THE STROLLER: Crepe Myrtle's bark is a-peel-ing

TODAY’S WORD is ferret. Example: The boys played a marathon game of hide and seek, and it took Bernie until 2 p.m. to ferret out the last boy -- who had been hiding in a culvert.
SUNDAY’S WORD was gumption. It means shrewd or spirited initiative and resourcefulness. Example: Jennifer rallied up her friends for support, and she armed herself with enthusiasm and gumption, then tackled the huge project that had been intimidating her.
Peeling bark
It's not just snakes who shed their skin -- it's crepe myrtles.
You already probably know that, but The Stroller didn't -- and recently was shocked to find the crepe myrtle bark shedding. To make matters worse, that discovery was made at night, by the light of a flashlight, so imagine the creepy, horror-movie-type images revealed in a beam of illumination in the dark of night.
However, a little research revealed the same answer from a variety of sources: The bark of crepe myrtle peels once the tree has reached maturity, which, in fact, is the stage of The Stroller's crepe myrtles. The peeling bark reveals a lovely, mottled color underneath that is part of the tree's charm.
Hummingbirds
Before hummingbirds leave us for the season, let's take a few minutes to appreciate them.
Measuring between just 3 to 5 inches, hummingbirds are the smallest of birds. They are also the fastest: between 12 beats per second for some of the largest species, to more than 80 beats per second for the smallest. When their flying has been measured, it's come in with top speeds of 34 miles per hour, and some can even dive at 49 miles per hour.
Of course, all of that wild energy comes from an amazingly high mass-specific metabolic rate. However, that level can't be sustained at all times, so at night when they aren't foraging, and to conserve energy when food is scarce, they go into a state similar to hibernation called "torpor." That's when their metabolic rate slows to 1/15th of its normal rate. In torpor, their heart rate slows down to 50 to 180 beats per minute -- way lower than the normal 1,000 beats or more per minute.
So why won't we see hummingbirds for much longer? Soon they will migrate southward to spend the winter in Mexico, the Caribbean Islands or Central America.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Jim Baker in the movie "Sixteen Candles" who said, "That's why the call them crushes. If they were easy, they'd call them something else." "Sixteen Candles" is a 1984 coming-of-age movie starring Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall and Michael Schoeffling. Ringwald is high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who hopes her 16th birthday will be the start of a great year for her, but it's not.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following, in what movie? "To infinity -- and beyond!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
