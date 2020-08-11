THE STROLLER: Definitely not the friendliest tree of the bunch

TODAY’S WORD is arboreal. Example: Tinsey always wanted to spend her vacations on the beach, but Justin prefered the arboreal peace of the mountains.
TUESDAY’S WORD was interlocutor. It means a person who takes part in a dialogue or conversation. Example: Miss Marple raised her eyebrow at her interlocutor, who was only hinting at what had happened at the clubhouse.
Blood drive
Blackberry Baptist Church is known as the “Home of the Mountain Dew Cake,” because that’s the most famous of the treats offered to people who have donated blood at its blood drives.
It will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday in its fellowship hall, 3241 Stone Dairy Road, Bassett.
Tree of Heaven
The tree of heaven, Ailanthus altissima, is hell on everything around it. That’s the tree with leaves that look a bit like walnuts’ — between 10 to 40 lance-shaped leaflets that come out on opposite sides of a central stem. The bark is smooth and green on young trees, mottled brown like the outside of a canteloupe on older trees.
Tree of heaven was brought from China to the U.S. in 1784 to plant in gardens, according to a Facebook post from the Virginia Museum of Natural History, from which the rest of this information will come.
It didn’t take long for people to realize the tree of heaven has two serious disadvantages: first, it stinks; but even worse, second, it spreads quickly, prevents the growth of other plants around it and is nearly impossible to kill.
If you cut one down, the roots send out new sprouts in days. It thrives in full sun and disturbed areas, in nearly any type of soil. It can grow as much as 6.5 feet each year when it’s young. And to further make sure it hogs all the land around it, it puts out a chemical called ailanthone that inhibits the growth of other plants.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Country singer John Anderson had a hit song based around a porch swing, “Swingin’” on his 1982 album “Wild & Blue.” He sings about what’s going on at Charlotte’s house: “Her brother was on the sofa, eatin’ chocolate pie; Her mama was in the kitchen cuttin’ chicken up to fry. Her daddy was in the back yard rollin’ up a garden hose; I was on the porch with Charlotte feelin’ love down to my toes.
“And we were swingin’ (swinging); Yes we were swingin’ (swinging). Little Charlotte she’s as pretty as the angels when they sing — I can’t believe I’m out here on the front porch swing, Just a swingin’ (swingin’).”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: John Anderson released his first single, “I’ve Got a Feeling (Somebody’s Been Steelin’) in 1977. Songs he’s famous for include “Wild and Blue,” “Black Sheep,” “Money in the Bank” and “Straight Tequila Night.” He has recorded 22 studio albums, the latest one in April — what was it?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!