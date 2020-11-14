THE STROLLER: Do you know someone who has been fabulous?

TODAY’S WORD is cartouche. Example: Jasmine always uses a cartouche to keep her sauces and gravies smooth and free of lumps.

Fab Five

Last January the Bulletin recognized five people who had made remarkable contributions to our region in the past year, and we plan to do it again.

We call them the Fab 5, but there could be a Fab 10 or a Fab 20. So many are so worthy that picking that handful can be difficult.

These aren’t necessarily famous people, but perhaps some should be. Our inaugural group consisted of Martin Clark, Joe Favero, Scott Norman, Danny Turner and Pat Via. Do you know what each of them did?

To make this work, we need your help. Whom would you nominate for this recognition?

All you have to do is send a quick note to info@martinsvillebulletin.com to suggest a person from Martinsville or Henry or Patrick counties whom you recommend and why. And, no, we won’t be publishing your name.

You also can send a note to the Martinsville Bulletin, 204 Broad Street, Martinsville, 24112.

The deadline to nominate is Dec. 15.