THE STROLLER: Do you know someone who has been fabulous?

Fab Five
Last January the Bulletin recognized five people who had made remarkable contributions to our region in the past year, and we plan to do it again.
We call them the Fab 5, but there could be a Fab 10 or a Fab 20. So many are so worthy that picking that handful can be difficult.
These aren’t necessarily famous people, but perhaps some should be. Our inaugural group consisted of Martin Clark, Joe Favero, Scott Norman, Danny Turner and Pat Via. Do you know what each of them did?
To make this work, we need your help. Whom would you nominate for this recognition?
All you have to do is send a quick note to info@martinsvillebulletin.com to suggest a person from Martinsville or Henry or Patrick counties whom you recommend and why. And, no, we won’t be publishing your name.
You also can send a note to the Martinsville Bulletin, 204 Broad Street, Martinsville, 24112.
The deadline to nominate is Dec. 15.
We will mix your suggestions with those from our staff and around Jan. 1 post the new group.
This works best with many voices elevating individuals. We hope you will participate.
Sophisticated spying
Julian Mei of Martinsville had a creepy experience with his smartphone that made him want to get rid of it.
He said the words “simply safe” among many other words and phrases in a normal phone conversation. Then he “got an ad on G-mail 2 minutes later for a Simply Safe promotion,” he said. That’s a home security system that’s advertised heavily on podcasts.
“I’m going to be buying an old-school flip phone this week,” he said. “I am done with ‘Big Brother.’”
