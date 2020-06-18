THE STROLLER: Does this tea taste a little funny?

TODAY’S WORD is altruistic. Example: My mother heard about a housebound family during the coronavirus pandemic that was running low on hard-to-find toilet paper, and her altruistic self decided to take a few roles from our supply and have my brother deliver them to the family's porch.
THURSDAY’S WORD was aberration. It means a deviating from a moral standard or normal state, particularly in reference to ethics or principle. Example: When Larry picked up the soup bowl from the linen table cloth with two hands and drank down the steaming portion of lobster bisque, Louise was certain he would be scolded harshly by their mother for that aberration of etiquette.
Tea it up one more time
The Stroller has had a taste for tea this week, but that really has been the case since childhood.
Still there are some things about the habits of the tea-drinking public that bring questions about the sanity of some. For instance:
Lemon is one thing, but why would anyone put raspberry in tea? Why would anyone put raspberry in anything?
In Europe, why is it so difficult to find tea with ice in it? And why is the canned tea over there carbonated?
Why would anyone put milk in their tea? It's not like it has an acidic taste to be softened (like coffee). The Stroller grew up on dairy farm drinking raw milk and even hot tea, but never the twain shall meet.
The British have a good idea about tea time in the afternoon, but what's up with crumpets? What is a crumpet?
Did you think a person who doesn't drink alcoholic beverages is called a teatotaler? It's actually "teetotaler" and of course has nothing to do with tea.
Friday funny
A reader sent us a couple of items to bring a little mirth to the end of a devastating week.
John and Nancy were married for 40 years and decided they wanted to renew their vows and planned a second wedding. They were discussing the details with their friends. Nancy wasn't going to wear a traditional bridal gown, and she started describing her dress. One of her friends asked what color shoes she had to go with the dress.
Nancy replied, "Silver."
At that point, John chimed in: "Yep, silver ... to match her hair."
Shooting a glare at John's bald spot, Nancy's friend said, "So, John, I guess you are going barefoot."
THURSDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: "The Andy Griffith Show" sent one original character and several principals to "Mayberry RFD." Aunt Bee (Francis Bavier) was the only original, but Goober Pyle (George Lindsey), Howard Sprague (Jack Dodson) and Emmett Clark (Paul Hartman) had been on the original show for a few seasons. Bonus points if you knew the actors' names.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was in the leading role on "Mayberry RFD" and how was his life similar to Andy Taylor's?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.