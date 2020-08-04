THE STROLLER: Don't be afraid of our costume query

TODAY’S WORD is winsome. Example: Constance couldn't help but be charmed by the little orphan's winsome ways and delightful smile.
TUESDAY’S WORD was callous. It means emotionally hardened. Example: Severine begged for mercy, but the cruel and callous Alec would not let her go.
Great Goblin Gallop
There's one annual event the pandemic doesn't seem to scare off: The Great Goblin Gallop, Henry Count Parks & Recreation's annual 5K race, which will be Oct. 24, through Druid Hills and around Lake Lanier.
Each person who races gets a custom, long-sleeved T-shirt, other items and pumpkin pie after the race. The top three overall winners and top three in each 5-year age group for male and female will get medals. The race fee is $20 in advance and $25 on race day. Registration and packet pick-up will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m., and the race will begin at 10. To register or for more information, call 276-634-4640.
Halloween costumes
Speaking of things happening at the end of Ocboter -- the goblin certainly would be a logical option for a Halloween costume. But for some some odd reason one just doesn't see as many goblin costumes in stores as one does "sexy police officer," "sexy nurse" and that ever-so-iconic "sexy maid." But what do real-life police officers, nurses and maids (and women in other professions that are used for costumes, such as doctors, teachers, etc.) think about those costumes?
If your job is used as a Halloween costume, tell the Bulletin how you feel about it for an article that will be run in October. Email your comments -- and pictures, too, if you have any (they don't have to be sexy, just Halloween-y) -- to holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com or leave a message at 276-638-8801 extension 243.
Today's chuckle
Why did Shakespeare only write in pen? Because pencils confused him: 2B or not 2B?
Why shouldn't you let advanced math intimidate you? Because it's really as easy as pi.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The theme song for the television sitcom “The Golden Girls,” "Thank You For Being a Friend," was a hit for Andrew Gold in 1978, years before the show was on TV starting in the mid-1980s. That came out a year after his other Top 40 hit, "Lonely Boy." However, there was much more to Andrew Gold than those two songs. He played many instruments, sang, wrote songs and produced records, becoming a major influence in 1970s pop rock. He played on the records of loads of other musicians, especially Linda Ronstadt. During the 1990s, he wrote, produced, performed in and wrote music for movies, commercials and TV. He died in 2011 at age 59.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What TV show and character does this quote come from: "Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No way! Really? No Way!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
