THE STROLLER: Don't call us or we will tell on you

TODAY’S WORD is entrail. Example: The cat meowed like crazy and kept trying to jump on the table as the fisherman gutted the fish, but she put up her nose in apparent disgust at the entrails he tossed in her direction.
THURSDAY’S WORD was entail. It means to involve something as a necessary or inevitable part or consequence. Example: Keeping a tidy house entails putting away everything after it has been used rather than letting it remain on the table or counter for a “more convenient time.”
Do Not Call Registry
Here are some ways to reduce those pesky sales calls:
- When you answer a call that ends up being a sales call or automated call, do not respond in any way; just hang up. Responding, even to the point of pressing “1” or another key to speak to a live operator to get your name off the calling list, shows them that you can be engaged, and that response actually will keep you on the robocall list.
- Register your home and mobile phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry at www.donotcall.gov or by calling 888-382-1222 from the number you wish to register.
- Report robocalls to www.donotcall.gov. Federal and state law enforcement officials have access to the complaints filed.
- Check with your phone company and even look at the features of your phone; there may be some robocall-blocking technology that can be used.
The laundry
One day Cindy fussed at Bertrand, asking him not to get so many clothes dirty. He responded: "What does it matter, if it's the washing machine that washes the clothes and not you?"
After a while, he was realizing he was running out of clothing options until finally he didn't have anything clean to wear. He complained to Cindy that he was completely out of clean clothes. She responded: "Go complain to the washing machine. I don't wash clothes."
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way" is often repeated in conversation and in writing. This famous line is the first sentence of the 1877 Russian novel "Anna Karenina" by Leo Tolstoy. It is a complex novel in eight parts, with nearly 1,000 pages, often in two volumes. The plot centers on the aristocratic Anna and her affair with the dashing young officer Count Alexei Vronsky that scandalizes Saint Petersburg's social circles. The novel deals with faith, city life versus country life, betrayal, marriage, family, Imperial Russian society and hope versus reality.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Leo Tolstoy is regarded by literary experts as one of the greatest writers of all time. He published at least 24 novels in the late 1800s, including a very long one whose title often is used as a euphemism for a lengthy and boring reading or writing assignment. Can you name that novel?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
