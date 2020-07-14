THE STROLLER: Don't cry over these tips about onions

TODAY’S WORD is quaint. Example: Nancy's maternal grandmother lived in a modern condominium overlooking a busy street in Arlington, but her paternal grandmother lived in a quaint farmhouse in Patrick Springs.
TUESDAY’S WORD was obdurate. It means stubbornly persistent in wrongdoing. Example: The nurse mostly enjoyed working on the second floor, except for when she had to deal with the obdurate Mr. Denton, who pulled out his IV lines, knocked over the medicine cups she tried to offer him and cursed loudly.
No more tears
Last week The Stroller asked readers how to prevent tears (and painful eyes) while cutting onions. So many people responded -- and with such interesting methods -- that we'll have to list the responses over a few days.
Be thinking of more questions for readers, because once we finish with the onions, we will start fishing for responses on other queries.
- Put the onions in the refrigerator first. They will be far less pungent. – Nancy Bell, Betty J. Kanipe, Brandon Martin
- Put both the onion and the knife in the refrigerator ahead of time. – Michelle Isernia, Stephanie Lawson
- Put the onion in the freezer first for 15 minutes. – Wendy Koladish, Johnna Oakes, Tish Owens
- Cut off the root end first and run water while cutting. – Dillard Norman
- Don’t cut the root. – William Arden Jr., Charlotte Brooks, Sally Miller
- Slice a chilled onion down to the root. Keep the cut side down, and cut away from you. – Brandon Martin
- “A very sharp knife – and a Manhattan, served up.” – Andrew Kahle
- “Do not become too emotionally connected to the onion.” – Joey Martin
- “During this crazy time, crying of any kind is totally acceptable.” – Sammy Redd
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are more than 330 species of marsupials (mammals of which the mothers have pouches or, in some species, extra folds of skin, to hold the babies until they are big enough to go out on their own). Two-thirds of them live in Australia, most notably the kangaroo and koala but also the wallaby, tasmanian devil, wombat, quokka and the greater bilby and many others. The wombat's pouch opens from the back, rather from the front, to protect the baby from dirt while the mother is digging. The pouch of the Virginia opossum also opens toward the tail. Most of the rest are in South America -- mostly many varieties of opossum, and there are a few species of opossum in North America (mostly in Mexico -- the Virginia opossum is the one seen around here). Marsupials are pollinators, and they distribute seed. The eat vermin and insects. The opossum is your property maintenance assistant, through eating rotting fruit, carrion and other items that are garbage to us.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which marsupial's name is three letters repeated twice?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
