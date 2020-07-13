THE STROLLER: Don't gum up the meteor shower

TODAY’S WORD is obdurate. Example: The nurse mostly enjoyed working on the second floor, except for when she had to deal with the obdurate Mr. Denton, who pulled out his IV lines, knocked over the medicine cups she tried to offer him and cursed loudly.
SUNDAY’S WORD was knocker-upper. That was a person whose job it was, back when gas lamps were used to light city streets instead of electricity, to light gas lamps at night, extinguish their flames in the morning and refill when necessary. Example: Sometimes my grandfather talked about stories his father would tell from back when he worked as a knocker-upper, and his mother talked about taking in laundry.
Meteor shower
It's time to start looking up for chances to see some of the up to 150 shooting stars crossing the sky per hour -- part of the Perseid Meteor Shower.
The Perseid Meteor Shower goes from mid July through to the end of August. It happens when the Earth passes through the tail of the Swift-Tuttle comet. The meteors appear to come from the constellation Perseus.
It happens every year, with the Perseids peaking at about 60 shooting stars an hour, but they've been known to number up to 150.
The meteor shower will be hard to see this year, because during its peak -- Aug. 11, 12 and 13, in the early mornings -- the moon will be in a quarter phase, making the sky lighter, thus obscuring the view of some of the meteors. Still, you should be able to see up to 40 or 50 of them, a much better rate than last year, when the meteor shower's peak happened during a nearly full moon.
Remove gum from clothes
If gum gets stuck in hair or clothes, it can't be removed with water -- but peanut butter will do the trick. Just spread peanut butter over it, and the oils in the peanut butter will loosen the gum from the cloth or hair.
Now, how so you get the oily peanut butter stain out of clothes?
Sprinkle baking soda or cornstarch on the stain. Let the powder stay for 10 or 15 minutes, then vacuum. Next, use a clean white cloth to sponge the stain with a dry cleaning solvent. Blot until the solvent is absorbed. Keep sponging with solvent and blotting until the stain disappears.
That's a lot of work, isn't it? It seems a whole lot easier just to ban gum from the house. Now The Stroller understands why Mom was such a stickler about her bans.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Koalas sometimes are called "koala bears" just by mistake, probably because they look like cute little teddy bears. They aren't bears at all. Also, unlike bears, koalas are marsupials, meaning that the mothers have pouches in front, where the babies stay until they are big enough to go out on their own.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Give some examples of Australian marsupials and American marsupials.
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!