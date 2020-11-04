THE STROLLER: Falling into Christmas fads

TODAY’S PHRASE is “dirt off my shoulder.” Example: “Don’t forget that boy told you / Get, that, dirt off your shoulder / You gotta get, that, dirt off your shoulder,” from Jay-Z’s 2003 hit song by that name.
The cost is $5 for a fish or chicken sandwich, and $8 for a dinner, with an entree of fish, ham or chicken, with two accompaniments of your choice of baked beans, green beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese; plus bread, cake and a drink.
Christmas painting
Already the stores and other places are full of what we can see must be the Christmas fashions of this year: wide black and white plaid and old red pickup trucks, preferably depicted hauling Christmas trees. Having come from presumably just being cut down, the tree of course does not have any ornaments yet, but yet it somehow manages to be topped with a red bow or gold star so we can have no doubt what it is.
You can keep ahead on this year’s holiday trends at a painting class Friday evening. At 6 p.m. at the Fieldale Fire Department, Linda Wilson of Axton will host a painting party, called “Night Out,” in which people will paint a scene of an old red pickup truck, seen from behind, with a snow-dappled evergreen tree, topped with a gold star and leaning out of the back of a truck, on a snowy white hillside.
People will be directed step by step on how to paint that scene. The cost is $25. To take part, call or text Wilson ahead of time at 276-806-9683.
Fall observations
Autumn is second spring when every leaf is a beautifully colored flower.
It’s strange that autumn is so beautiful, but everything is really dying.
What is the ration of a pumpkin’s circumference to its diameter? Pumpkin Pi.
What is the cutest season? Awwtumn.
How do you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the mythology of ancient Greece, the 12 Olympians are Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Demeter, Athena, Apollo, Artemis, Ares, Haphaestus, Aphrodite, Hermes and Hestia (or Dionysus). They are called the Olympians because (it was believed) they live on Mount Olympus.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Hades was a major ancient Greek god and was one of the first generation of Olympians — brother of Zeus, Poseidon, Demeter, Hera and Hestia). Why was he not considered an Olympian?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
