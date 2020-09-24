THE STROLLER: Falling into Halloween decorations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S WORD is deleterious. Example: All that smoking and drinking has been deleterious to Uncle Bob's health and does no favors for his complexion or breath.

THURSDAY’S WORD was unsubstantiated. It means not supported or proven by evidence. Example: You say my wife was over at his house at midnight, but that’s just an unsubstantiated rumor!

Pumpkins

Is it too early to decorate for Halloween? That's a friendly debate going on around town.

It's certainly prime time to decorate for fall ("prime time" meaning that it's not really quite time yet, but people can't wait to get started). Tuesday was the first day of fall, and arrangements of pumpkins, corn stalks and mums have been seen in front of houses in the area.

The recent darling of food fads, "pumpkin spice" anything, is back on shelves in stores. It's getting a subtle upgrade, too -- now many of those foods and drinks that used to be called "pumpkin spice" instead have new identities, such as "Fall Harvest." Their packages are in the same color scheme, with illustrations of hay, fallen leaves and the like. Do you think their flavors are just pumpkin spice, rebranded? Or are they hay- or dead leaves-flavored, as the packages suggest?