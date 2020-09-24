THE STROLLER: Falling into Halloween decorations

TODAY’S WORD is deleterious. Example: All that smoking and drinking has been deleterious to Uncle Bob's health and does no favors for his complexion or breath.
THURSDAY’S WORD was unsubstantiated. It means not supported or proven by evidence. Example: You say my wife was over at his house at midnight, but that’s just an unsubstantiated rumor!
Pumpkins
Is it too early to decorate for Halloween? That's a friendly debate going on around town.
It's certainly prime time to decorate for fall ("prime time" meaning that it's not really quite time yet, but people can't wait to get started). Tuesday was the first day of fall, and arrangements of pumpkins, corn stalks and mums have been seen in front of houses in the area.
The recent darling of food fads, "pumpkin spice" anything, is back on shelves in stores. It's getting a subtle upgrade, too -- now many of those foods and drinks that used to be called "pumpkin spice" instead have new identities, such as "Fall Harvest." Their packages are in the same color scheme, with illustrations of hay, fallen leaves and the like. Do you think their flavors are just pumpkin spice, rebranded? Or are they hay- or dead leaves-flavored, as the packages suggest?
Whatever.
Meanwhile, though, there's something that goes double-duty for fall decorations, and for the Halloween decorations, which (in The Stroller's humble opinion, but The Stroller normally tries to avoid controversy) will be appropriate by Oct. 8: pumpkins.
Get a few pumpkins from Grace Network's Pumpkin Patch (corner of Mulberry and Starling, 1 to 7 p.m weekdays, 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sundays). You could put them out with a hay bale, mums or just on their own to decorate for fall, and during the first week in October, carve them, stick a little battery-powered fake candle inside, them put them out for Halloween.
Today's chuckle
The difference between love and marriage is that love is one long, sweet dream -- and marriage is the alarm clock.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During Prohibition, distilleries and breweries adapted their facilities to keep their businesses afloat by making other products: ice cream (Yuengling and Anheuser Busch), malted milk, pottery and ceramics (Coors), processed cheese (Pabst), and soft drinks, frozen egg products, corn syrup and truck bodies (Anheuser Busch). Many breweries sold malt syrup, which could be made into beer easily by adding water and yeast and leaving it to set long enough for fermentation. Winemakers had a similar trick with the sale of "wine bricks," chunks of grape concentrate.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What effects did Prohibition, the nation's 14-year "noble experiment" against alcohol, have on the rates at which people actually drank alcohol?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
