THE STROLLER: Fashion website cuts the mustard

TODAY’S PHRASE is "cut the mustard" from the cute Little Jimmy Dickens song "Too Old to Cut the Mustard:" "Too old, too old, he's too old to cut the mustard anymore / He's getting' too old, he's done, got too old / He's too old to cut the mustard anymore."
MONDAY’S WORD was mule skinner. It means a driver of mules, or muleteer. Example: “Do you need another mule skinner / Down on your new mud run? / Hey, hey, yeah / Yodel-a-ee-he-he / He-he-he-he-he-he” from “Mule Skinner Blues,” written and sung almost a century ago by Jimmie Rodgers, and sung by a great many singers, including Dolly Parton, Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Rhonda Vincent.
Talaylee Styles
In an article a couple of months ago about Jailyn Draper's social networking business, Social Butterfly, her assistant and graphic designer, TaLaya Millner, talked about her plans to open a clothing boutique. She aimed to start it online and then later make it into a physical shop as well.
Just two months after announcing those plans, TaLaya has the website for Talaylee Styles up and running. It's at talayleestyles.com.
She is the main model for the site, and she wears the Leaf jumpsuit ($30; sizes 1XL through 3XL) on her Facebook promotions for the site. Other offerings include a fall-colored "Shoulder Chic" blouse, "Snake in the Grass" miniskirt, distressed flare jeans and more. Prices range from $20 to $45 ... unless you use one of the promotions she's always offering on the Facebook page, Talaylee Styles, in which case it's discounted.
TaLaya, the daughter of Tammie and Randy Millner, is a recent graduate of Radford University in fashion design.
MLC event
Spurred into action by her mother's death and other bad things that cancer has done in her life and to her family, Pat Via started MLC (for Myrtle Lee Carter) Cancer Foundation. The foundation has helped people across the area with expenses and problems that come from having cancer. MLC's annual showcase event will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in the parking lot of New College Institute, with entertainment, prizes and more.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Macie McAlexander has found some information about Hadrian's Wall quite fascinating and sent it into The Stroller to share through trivia questions. The stone wall is in England, about 80 Roman-miles long. It took the legionaries under Roman Emperor Hadrian six years to build it, starting in A.D. 122. A Roman biographer who wrote about Hadrian said the reason the wall was built was "to separate the Romans from the Barbarians." Other say the wall was to mark the northern boundary of his Roman Empire.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was meant by "Barbarians" in the paragraph above, and what is meant by "barbarians" these days?"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
