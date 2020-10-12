THE STROLLER: Fashion website cuts the mustard

TODAY’S PHRASE is "cut the mustard" from the cute Little Jimmy Dickens song "Too Old to Cut the Mustard:" "Too old, too old, he's too old to cut the mustard anymore / He's getting' too old, he's done, got too old / He's too old to cut the mustard anymore."

MONDAY'S WORD was mule skinner. It means a driver of mules, or muleteer. Example: "Do you need another mule skinner / Down on your new mud run? / Hey, hey, yeah / Yodel-a-ee-he-he / He-he-he-he-he-he" from "Mule Skinner Blues," written and sung almost a century ago by Jimmie Rodgers, and sung by a great many singers, including Dolly Parton, Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Rhonda Vincent.

Talaylee Styles

In an article a couple of months ago about Jailyn Draper's social networking business, Social Butterfly, her assistant and graphic designer, TaLaya Millner, talked about her plans to open a clothing boutique. She aimed to start it online and then later make it into a physical shop as well.

Just two months after announcing those plans, TaLaya has the website for Talaylee Styles up and running. It's at talayleestyles.com.