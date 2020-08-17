THE STROLLER: Feel free to copy these instructions

TODAY’S WORD is politesse. Example: "The politesse of good society and the politesse of the dueling ground were, as we shall see, cut out of the same cloth." (Source: Robert A. Nye, Masculinity and Male Codes of Honor in Modern France, 1993)
MONDAY’S WORD was ferret. It means to force out of hiding; to find and bring to light by searching. Example: The boys played a marathon game of hide and seek, and it took Bernie until 2 p.m. to ferret out the last boy — who had been hiding in a culvert.
Copy services
Library buildings are still closed to the public, but the library has been offering a check-out process for materials for quite a while, and now it's also expanding curbside faxing, photocopying and printing.
Charges for those services will be waived temporarily, but patrons will be limited to 15 pages per transaction and only one transaction per day. Digital files must be emailed to a library email account to be printed. Library staff will not copy copyright-protected materials.
Call your local branch for details: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
Woman of Achievement
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson has been nominated for a big award -- Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Women of Achievement Lifetime Nominee.
Lawson first was elected to City Council in 2006. She has worked in the insurance industry for more than 40 years and is the personal lines manager at Burton and Company.
She also has served in various volunteer capacities: McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, Christmas Cheer, Gateway Streetscape Foundation, West Piedmont Planning District Commission, Salvation Army, Christmas parade, Martinsville Electoral Board, Virginia Jaycees, JCI Senator Delvin Hairston Memorial Scholarship and Exchange Club.
She and her husband, Ralph Lawson, the disaster manager for American Red Cross, have three adult children and seven grandchildren.
The winner will be announced on April 29 in Roanoke.
Family reunion
The Roach-Earles family reunion scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story" who said, “To infinity — and beyond!” "Toy Story" was produced by Pixar and was out in 1995. There have been three sequels. The phrase "to infinity and beyond" represents a positive outlook with unlimited possibilities. Now in common usage, the phrase got its start in the movie "Toy Story," said not only by Buzz but said or at least referenced by other characters as well, especially Woody. The phrase is a variation of the line "Beyond the infinite," which appears as a title card in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "Nobody puts Baby in a corner"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
