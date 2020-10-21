THE STROLLER: Gather round yon lot for glad tidings

TODAY’S WORD is tidings. Example: "Oh tidings of comfort and joy / Comfort and joy / Oh tidings of comfort and joy," from "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."
THURSDAY’S WORD was “‘Round yon virgin,” from the classic Christmas carol “Silent Night” and suggested by Susan Henderson. Example: “‘Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child. Holy infant so tender and mild.” It's shortened, old-fashioned talk for "around that Virgin over there" (or over yonder).
'A Pink Event'
Once a year, Pat Via and the supporters of MLC Cancer Foundation throw a big community event to show how to live better to avoid cancer, and how to access resources if you do have cancer. It's called "A Pink Event: A Breast Cancer Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser."
MLC's 10th annual Pink Event will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of New College Institute. It will feature music by Sean McClure on saxophone, Jayson Martin on keyboard, Chas Whitfield on keyboard and Jezekiah Morris on guitar. Chas is the son of the Rev. Charles and Carmela Whitfield of Martinsville, and the others are from across the state line.
Evelyn Pettie Reid will talk about natural ways to stay healthy; Dr. Tiffany Morris will talk about easy little ways to be healthier that add up for positive benefits; and Janet Steward will talk about health matters. too.
The event has been adapted to the pandemic by measures such as the audience will remain in their cars, and food will be given out in snack bags rather than on a buffet table.
Photography show
The Reynolds Homestead in Critz is accepting entries into the third annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Art Show, for kids in middle and high school and adults.
This year's theme is "Home/Homecoming," to celebrate the Homestead's 50th year as a cultural, entertainment and arts center. Each person may enter up to three original photos, with registration fees of $10 per entry for adults and half that for students.
Entries may be dropped off between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Entry forms are at the Homestead and at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.
Make an appointment to drop off by visiting http://bit.ly/PhotoRegistration.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, after Zeus asked Paris to choose who was the most beautiful among three goddesses, Paris chose Aphrodite. In this beauty contest, she dangled the bribe of helping him win over the most beautiful woman alive, and how could he resist? Unfortunately, that woman, Helen, was already married -- to Menelaus, the king of Sparta. Paris's refusal to give her back to Sparta is what started the Trojan War.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Trojan War between Greece and Persia went on for 10 years, and it came to a very famous end. What was it?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!