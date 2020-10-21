THE STROLLER: Gather round yon lot for glad tidings

The event has been adapted to the pandemic by measures such as the audience will remain in their cars, and food will be given out in snack bags rather than on a buffet table.

Photography show

The Reynolds Homestead in Critz is accepting entries into the third annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Art Show, for kids in middle and high school and adults.

This year's theme is "Home/Homecoming," to celebrate the Homestead's 50th year as a cultural, entertainment and arts center. Each person may enter up to three original photos, with registration fees of $10 per entry for adults and half that for students.

Entries may be dropped off between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Entry forms are at the Homestead and at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.

Make an appointment to drop off by visiting http://bit.ly/PhotoRegistration.