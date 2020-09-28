THE STROLLER: Gee, that's easy for you to say

TODAY’S WORD is Gavotte. Example: You had one eye in the mirror / As you watched yourself Gavotte / And all the girls dreamed that they'd be your partner / They'd be your partner. (Source: “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon)
Speak slower, please
Have you encountered some of the great unwashed who complained that your accent made you difficult to understand?
Well, don’t be offended, but there are a lot of people who feel our dialect – called the Virginia Piedmont accent – is pretty difficult to understand. And that includes your smart home devices, such as Google or Alexa or Siri.
The folks of GearHungry.com did a survey of 3,000 smart home users and found that Virginia Piedmont was in 13th place among the most difficult accents to understand. Alexa might not have an answer if you ask: "Where can we go ote to eat?" Or include some slang terms.
Mainer was ranted the most difficult, followed by Alaskan – OK, who has heard an Alaskan speak? – and Northwestern. Ozark (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 8), Mississippi (No 9) and Tallahassee (No. 10) were the Southern Accents that were ranked worse than Virginian Piedmont.
Having lived in Kentucky, Mississippi and Florida before Virginia, The Stroller must have mastered all the tough linguistics.
At least that’s what we understand.
Weather or not
When you don't have anything else to talk about -- or you can't understand what each other is saying -- you bring up the weather.
And, my, isn't that a glorious subject these days? We are a week into fall, and the autumn coolness is upon us.
If you look at the of the forecast for the next 10 days in Martinsville, you will find highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. And there's very little chance for rain. Staying inside is unsafe -- because of the virus -- so this weather is perfect for hitting the trail.
You might need that light sweat-uh -- if you get what we're saying.
Read this slowly
From the book of Dad Jokes: A small newspaper announced it was having a pun contest. A middle-aged man who loved jokes decided to enter. He narrowed his list to 10 different puns in hopes that at least one would win. Unfortunately, no pun in ten did.
MONDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: Connecticut and Rhode Island were the only two states that did not ratify the 18th Amendment, which established Prohibition. But by that time 33 states had ratified it, so the act became law.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why did Congress introduce the 21st Amendment to repeal the 18th Amendment -- and thus end Prohibition?
