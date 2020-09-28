THE STROLLER: Gee, that's easy for you to say

Having lived in Kentucky, Mississippi and Florida before Virginia, The Stroller must have mastered all the tough linguistics.

At least that’s what we understand.

Weather or not

When you don't have anything else to talk about -- or you can't understand what each other is saying -- you bring up the weather.

And, my, isn't that a glorious subject these days? We are a week into fall, and the autumn coolness is upon us.

If you look at the of the forecast for the next 10 days in Martinsville, you will find highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. And there's very little chance for rain. Staying inside is unsafe -- because of the virus -- so this weather is perfect for hitting the trail.

You might need that light sweat-uh -- if you get what we're saying.

Read this slowly

From the book of Dad Jokes: A small newspaper announced it was having a pun contest. A middle-aged man who loved jokes decided to enter. He narrowed his list to 10 different puns in hopes that at least one would win. Unfortunately, no pun in ten did.