TODAY’S WORD is saccharine. Example: “Trying to play the boy like he’s saccharine / But ain’t nothing sweet ‘bout how I hold my gun,” from “99 Problems” by Jay-Z, 2003.

TUESDAY’S WORD was exodus. It means a departure or emigration, usually of a large number of people. Example: “As I hastened through Covent Garden, Blackfrianrs and Billingsgate, More and more people joined the painful exodus,” from “Forever Autumn” by Justin Hayward, 1978.

Spider bits

Spiders are being seen out and about — even now after the Halloween decorations have been put away.

If you’re wondering what kinds of spiders you are seeing, check out the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page. Each day, VMNH tells a bit about a plant or critter found in this area, with pictures, and spiders have been in the spotlight a lot lately.

There’s the yellow garden spider, which is yellow and black, and the banded garden spider, which is yellow with black. Both are active through November, and both bite, but their bite is no worse than a bumblebee sting.