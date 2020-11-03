THE STROLLER: Get to know local spiders

TODAY’S WORD is saccharine. Example: “Trying to play the boy like he’s saccharine / But ain’t nothing sweet ‘bout how I hold my gun,” from “99 Problems” by Jay-Z, 2003.
TUESDAY’S WORD was exodus. It means a departure or emigration, usually of a large number of people. Example: “As I hastened through Covent Garden, Blackfrianrs and Billingsgate, More and more people joined the painful exodus,” from “Forever Autumn” by Justin Hayward, 1978.
Spider bits
Spiders are being seen out and about — even now after the Halloween decorations have been put away.
If you’re wondering what kinds of spiders you are seeing, check out the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page. Each day, VMNH tells a bit about a plant or critter found in this area, with pictures, and spiders have been in the spotlight a lot lately.
There’s the yellow garden spider, which is yellow and black, and the banded garden spider, which is yellow with black. Both are active through November, and both bite, but their bite is no worse than a bumblebee sting.
Most people are probably familiar with the common house spider, which is the most common spider around and the least likely to adopt offensive behaviors. They just make tangled webs in your house to catch and eat pest insects. Undoubtedly you’ve seen plenty of their egg sacs, too — females can produce 15 to 20 egg sacs in their lifetimes, each with 150 to 200 eggs.
The rabid wolf spider has a name that’s worse than its bite — which has been compared to a wasp sting. This common spider is big and brown with vertical brown stripes.
What’s a talk about spiders without mentioning the infamous brown recluse? That is a pale brown spider with a body slightly less than half an inch long and a characteristic fiddle-shaped pattern on its head region, directly behind its eyes. The Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Publication “Brown Recluse Spider” states, “Despite alarming stories ... brown recluse spiders seldom bite and the severity of a bite can vary from person to person.” The brown recluse is found mostly in the Midwest and south-central states.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Nike brand sneakers are named after the goddess Nike (in Greek mythology), the winged goddess of victory. In coins and mosaic art she often is shown holding a palm branch as a symbol of victory; in scenes of the War of the Giants she is the charioteer of Zeus. It is said she flew around battlefields rewarding the victors with fame and glory, symbolized by laurel leaves (bay leaves).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the mythology of ancient Greece, the 12 Olympians are Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Demeter, Athena, Apollo, Artemis, Ares, Haphaestus, Aphrodite, Hermes and Hestia (or Dionysus). Why are they called the Olympians?
