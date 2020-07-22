THE STROLLER: Getting hyped about hydrangeas

TODAY’S WORD is covidiot (suggested by Chris Poirer). Example: Granny wanted to go do her own shopping, but Hunter, concerned about the covidiots who go around not wearing masks and don't respect personal space during the pandemic, insisted she stay safe at home while he picked up what she needed.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was penchant. It means a strong or habitual liking for something or tendency to do something. Example: Betty Lou loved chocolate, but her husband had a penchant for licorice.
Hydrangea hype
Anna Gehrken is famous for her hydrangeas, which are in their glory now in their billowing blue floating in waves across her yard in Druid Hills. She has some advice to share on how to use the fluffy blooms to advantage inside your home:
"A few little lessons in hydrangea love! I love arranging at the farm. Because of so much rain the blue ones are still here. To cut, clip at the growth, and this variety will rebloom. To dry, cut when color changes, and they sound like paper. The bloom at this stage is called an heirloom because it looks aged. Arrange as you choose and them leave them be."
When one of her neighbors asked for advice on growing better hydrangeas, Anna answered that the flowering shrub needs to be cut back and have plenty of full sun. This plant's name gives a clue to another factor that helps: "'Hydrangea' comes from the word 'hydrate.' They need to be watered regularly!"
Weighty blanket comments
Earlier this week The Stroller asked people's opinions on weighted blankets. Here are some more of the responses:
- Elijah Ashby: "They are wonderful for attacks. There is something comforting about the extra weight! They come in a couple different weights -- I think 12 and 15? The even distribution makes the weight bearable, and it’s more comforting than anything."
- Kimberly Joyce: "Love, love, love mine. It helps with restless legs!"
- Debbie McKinney: "I love mine. It helps with the pain of arthritis."
- Kari Beth Bullins: "It's great if you've been having fitful sleep!"
- Angela Wright: "I got a 20 lb. weighted blanket and could barely move. I put .2 mile on my Fitbit just from turning over and getting into bed. I think I need a lighter weight."
- Lanetta Byrd: "Love mine, I also deal with anxiety and panic attacks and find mine very comforting."
- Brenda Hundley: "They make them in kid sizes, too. We bought one for our anxious grandson."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Cher, in the movie "Clueless," who said, “Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what TV show? “I am a witch. A real house-haunting, broom-riding, cauldron-stirring witch.”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
