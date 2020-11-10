THE STROLLER: Giving away and asking for

TODAY’S WORD is hors d'oeuvres. Example: Mildred prided herself on the exquisite hors d'oeuvres she prepared and absolutely bristled when the other ladies referred to them as "finger foods."
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was charcuterie. It means cold, cooked meats. A charcuterie board is served at a party or makes an intimate dinner for two. It normally has an assortment of cold meats, cheeses, grapes, figs, nuts, olives and bread. Example: “When it comes to charcuterie boards, the French don’t play games.” (Source: “How to Create a Charcuterie Board the French Way” by Audry Bruno in Domino, July 22, 2019)
New saw for a vet
The Mower Store (where Proco used to be, on 134 Koehler Road, just down from Bojangles) will give away a chainsaw to a veteran on Saturday. To give a veteran a chance to win, just tag him or her on The Mower Store's Facebook page. Also, anyone can enter a drawing in the store for a $250 store credit.
Freezer request
The Homer Dillard American Legion Post 78 is in need of a chest-type freezer, and Curtis Millner is asking that anyone with a chest freezer no longer needed pass it on. Call Curtis Millner at 276-806-2593 if you can help.
Historical tax credits
This Zoom session for people who own buildings in designated Historic Districts has an overview of the Historic District program, how the application program works, architectural history and financial numbers. The workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, is free for Patrick County residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register and get the Zoom link, visit http://bit.ly/taxcreditworkshop. It's sponsored by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.
Noodle needs a hand
Darlene Isom's grandparents lived on a farm with eight kids, an uncle, a grandfather and lots of animals. There were 12 grandchildren.
Darlene's cousin brought home an egg that they hatched in an incubator. Cathi named the biddy "Noodle." As Noodle grew up, "My grandma used to say Noodle wasn't very smart because she didn't know how to roost.
"She had to go out in the yard near dusk and call, 'Here, Noodle, Noodle, Noodle,' and then pick the hen up and put it in a tree to roost. In the morning she'd have to go outside and set it on the ground."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Thanksgiving became a legal holiday when the House passed a joint resolution on Oct. 6, 1941, to make it on the last Thursday of November. The Senate adjusted that to set the date as the fourth Thursday, to account years when there were five Thursdays.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Mincemeat pie has some ingredients you would recognize right away and some that you may not realize. What are this holiday pie's basic ingredients?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
