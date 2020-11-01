THE STROLLER: Having theater makes us cheerful

"It concerns two men, one ex-KKK and one ex-Black Panther, who end up in the same room at a nursing home. It is a dark comedy dealing with self-image, aging, and re-examining your values. All that being said, it's pretty funny," is how Berry described it.

The show features Charles Bethea and Brian Williams as the roommates and Max Hall as the attendant.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, both Cupid and Apollo were well regarded as good shots with a bow and arrow. That led to rivalry between them, each thinking he was the better archer. Cupid, the god of Love and the son of Aphrodite, decided to show Apollo what was what, so he shot Apollo with the golden arrow of love. Apollo brushed it off as if it were nothing. Later, Apollo came across the beautiful water nymph Daphne and fell head over heels in love with her. However, expecting that to happen, Cupid had shot Daphne with an arrow of lead, which made her despise Apollo.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Cassandra was someone else Apollo felt deeply in love with, yet was rejected by. Apollo, a god, promised Cassandra the power of prophecy if she would go along with his desires. She accepted the proposal and received the gift of prophecy, then went back on her promise and denied him her favors. Apollo was furious and heartbroken, but as a god, he could not take back his gift. Instead, he found a clever way to get back at her. What was it?

