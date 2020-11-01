THE STROLLER: Having theater makes us cheerful

TODAY’S WORD is Mordor. Example: "'Twas in the darkest depths of Mordor / I met a girl so fair / But Gollum, and the evil one / Crept up and slipped away with her," from "Ramble On" by Led Zeppelin, 1969.
SUNDAY’S WORD was subside. Example: "And when your fears subside / And shadows still remain, oh yeah / I know that you can love me / When there's no one left to blame," from "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses, 1991.
Christmas Cheer
Christmas Cheer will begin taking applications on Wednesday and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 25. Because of the pandemic, the number of people in the office at any time will be limited.
To put in an application, come to the office to register, then wait in your car until you are called. The office is at 10 Liberty St., near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Applicants must bring proof of residency and ID, with Social Security information and dates of birth for everyone in the household.
Christmas Cheer provides toys to children and food and a blanket to families. This year's fundraising goal has been set for $45,000. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, 24114, or dropped off at the Christmas Cheer office.
TheatreWorks
Thursday night, an original one-act play written by Tom Berry will debut on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube channel: "Room 117."
"It concerns two men, one ex-KKK and one ex-Black Panther, who end up in the same room at a nursing home. It is a dark comedy dealing with self-image, aging, and re-examining your values. All that being said, it's pretty funny," is how Berry described it.
The show features Charles Bethea and Brian Williams as the roommates and Max Hall as the attendant.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, both Cupid and Apollo were well regarded as good shots with a bow and arrow. That led to rivalry between them, each thinking he was the better archer. Cupid, the god of Love and the son of Aphrodite, decided to show Apollo what was what, so he shot Apollo with the golden arrow of love. Apollo brushed it off as if it were nothing. Later, Apollo came across the beautiful water nymph Daphne and fell head over heels in love with her. However, expecting that to happen, Cupid had shot Daphne with an arrow of lead, which made her despise Apollo.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Cassandra was someone else Apollo felt deeply in love with, yet was rejected by. Apollo, a god, promised Cassandra the power of prophecy if she would go along with his desires. She accepted the proposal and received the gift of prophecy, then went back on her promise and denied him her favors. Apollo was furious and heartbroken, but as a god, he could not take back his gift. Instead, he found a clever way to get back at her. What was it?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
