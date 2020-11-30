THE STROLLER: Here's a tip from soup to nuts

TODAY’S WORD is butterfly. Example: Fried butterflied shrimp was Jazmine’s go-to appetizer to wow guests.

MONDAY’S WORD was magnanimous. It means to suggest a lofty and courageous spirit. Example: When Fred offered to leave the game between Virginia and Louisville at halftime and drive into town to get ice cream for his pregnant wife, she told him that was mighty magnanimous of him, given that she had made two trips that weekend to buy beer for him.

Giving today

As we told you the other day, the SPCA is participating in a big way in the national Giving Tuesday. An anonymous donor is matching Giving Tuesday donations to the SPCA up to $50,000. That means anything you give — $5, $50 or more — gets doubled.

Donations can be made at www.spcamhc.org/form/donate or 276-638-7297, by mail, or in person at 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, 24112.

SPCA reminds, too, that any donation on Giving Tuesday simply helps replace funding lost through COVID-19.

Walnut soup