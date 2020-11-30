THE STROLLER: Here's a tip from soup to nuts

TODAY’S WORD is butterfly. Example: Fried butterflied shrimp was Jazmine’s go-to appetizer to wow guests.
MONDAY’S WORD was magnanimous. It means to suggest a lofty and courageous spirit. Example: When Fred offered to leave the game between Virginia and Louisville at halftime and drive into town to get ice cream for his pregnant wife, she told him that was mighty magnanimous of him, given that she had made two trips that weekend to buy beer for him.
Giving today
As we told you the other day, the SPCA is participating in a big way in the national Giving Tuesday. An anonymous donor is matching Giving Tuesday donations to the SPCA up to $50,000. That means anything you give — $5, $50 or more — gets doubled.
Donations can be made at www.spcamhc.org/form/donate or 276-638-7297, by mail, or in person at 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, 24112.
SPCA reminds, too, that any donation on Giving Tuesday simply helps replace funding lost through COVID-19.
Walnut soup
There has been a whole lot of carrying on lately about turkey; perhaps you’re ready for a break? The Stroller has noticed super low prices locally on walnuts, which makes this a great time for walnut soup:
Cover 1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts with water; boil for 3 minutes, drain, rinse, drain. Pour over walnuts 2 cups milk and add 1/2 bay leaf, 2 TBS parsley and 1/4 tsp. each of thyme and dried basil. Heat to scalding, then cover and set aside for 20 minutes.
In a 3-quart pan over medium heat, melt 2 TBS butter and cook 1 medium onion (sliced) and 1 large stalk celery (thinly sliced), stirring, for 5 minutes. Stir in 2 TBS flour and cook for another minute, then stir in 3 cups vegetable stock and let it boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.
Then remove bay leave and stir in 2 TBS dry sherry and salt and pepper. At serving, top with finely chopped chives or green onions.
About all those movies
Our trivia answer below talks about how many new movies for the holidays Hallmark has been rolling out this season.
So we thought it only appropriate that we tell you where to find a complete list of titles and plots and origination dates (many have passed), which don’t matter because they repeat and repeat across the channels.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If you can believe this, The Hallmark Channel and its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, produced 40 new original holiday movies for this season.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Santa Claus children love today got his start in the year 270. What is the story of the real man behind the legend?
