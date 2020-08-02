THE STROLLER: Here's an idea we won't squash

TODAY’S WORD is rife. Example: Surprisingly, though Myrtle Beach is known to be a place people catch the coronavirus and bring it back home to their families and friends, Facebook is rife with photos of people who not only are going there -- but are deep in crowds.
SUNDAY’S WORD was impetuous. It means characterized by undue hasted and lack of thought. Example: Xavier was deliberate and exacting in the way he ran the household and planned their social events, and he sometimes got frustrated with Jon's impetuous purchases and whims of fancy.
MHC opens
The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center will reopen on Tuesday, and from then on it will be open its regular hours: Tuesdays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Squash pie
The Stroller put out a call for recipes for squash, and Pauline Johnston Walker of Snow Creek Road sent in a favorite: squash pie. She has been making this treat for 50 years.
"My wonderful grandma Alice Huff was a wonderful cook," Pauline wrote. "This recipe was but one of her amazing recipes. My husband, Kermit, loved it, then our daughter, Andrea, loved it, then her twins, Aidan and Isabella, were introduced to it as very young children and love it also."
Grease a 9x9-inch dish and set oven to 375 degrees.
Remove stems of four regular squash. Dice squash and cook in boiling water until tender. Drain completely in a colander (because squash retains water). Mash squash well and pour off any remaining water; set aside.
In a mixing bowl, add:
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs, well beaten
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 TBS vanilla
In a small bowl, add:
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2 TBS brown sugar
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. ginger
Mix all together and add to liquid, then add 2 cups mashed squash and mix well.
Pour into dish and bake for 45 minutes. Remove when the top is browned. Refrigerate until cool. It sets up well and slices like pie.
Thank you, Pauline, for your recipe. Who's next? Share your favorite ways to cook squash with everyone through The Stroller.
A Roger Ebert insult
Roger Ebert was such an eloquent movie critic that Mental Floss has not only one but a few lists of his criticisms of the movies he hated. Take this one for "Armageddon:" “The movie is an assault on the eyes, the ears, the brain, common sense and the human desire to be entertained. No matter what they’re charging to get in, it’s worth more to get out. ..."
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sophia Petrillo of the "Golden Girls" had lived in Shady Pines retirement home before it was damaged by fire, so she moved in with her daughter, Dorothy, and two other roommates, Blanche and Rose. Sophia talked often about being unhappy at Shady Pines.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what city did the Golden Girls live?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!