THE STROLLER: Here's the black and green about the SPCA

TODAY’S WORD is misogynist. The man didn’t know the microphone was on and when they captured his crude and misogynistic comments and made them available for all the world to hear.

Animal Friday

Today is a big day around the SPCA in Henry County. The humans in charge — or the 2-leggeds, as Pluto Living calls them (look it up) — are offering a Black Friday Adoption Special at noon to 6 p.m. And the use of “black” is not just for the retail trend.

All black, black-and-white and black-stripped cats and adult dogs will be included. This does not include puppies young than 4 months.

Cats will cost $10 and dogs $75 with an approved application.

Or Tuesday

And if you want to help the animals but can’t take one home, the SPCA is participating in a big way in the national Giving Tuesday this week.

An anonymous donor is matching Giving Tuesday donations to the SPCA up to $50,000. Read that number again. No decimals. 50K. That’s a lot of match, and it means that anything you give — $5, $50 or more — gets doubled.