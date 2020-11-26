THE STROLLER: Here's the black and green about the SPCA

TODAY’S WORD is misogynist. The man didn’t know the microphone was on and when they captured his crude and misogynistic comments and made them available for all the world to hear.
Animal Friday
Today is a big day around the SPCA in Henry County. The humans in charge — or the 2-leggeds, as Pluto Living calls them (look it up) — are offering a Black Friday Adoption Special at noon to 6 p.m. And the use of “black” is not just for the retail trend.
All black, black-and-white and black-stripped cats and adult dogs will be included. This does not include puppies young than 4 months.
Cats will cost $10 and dogs $75 with an approved application.
Or Tuesday
And if you want to help the animals but can’t take one home, the SPCA is participating in a big way in the national Giving Tuesday this week.
An anonymous donor is matching Giving Tuesday donations to the SPCA up to $50,000. Read that number again. No decimals. 50K. That’s a lot of match, and it means that anything you give — $5, $50 or more — gets doubled.
Donations can be made at www.spcamhc.org/form/donate or 276-638-7297, by mail, or in person at 132 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville, 24112.
And remember this: All the proceeds from Giving Tuesday help the SPCA replace funding lost through COVID-19.
Post-turkey
A lot of us have post-Thanksgiving dinner rituals that include deploying the leftover turkey for future repasts. During The Stroller’s childhood, that meant turkey sandwiches. which was an annual treat, because there wasn’t so much prepackaged turkey at the store.
But now the house is aromatic with the simmering of turkey soup made from boiling the carcass to filter every morsel. And then the soup goes into the freezer to brighten up another day.
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
