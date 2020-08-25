THE STROLLER: Here's the word on Christ in a Manger

TODAY’S WORD is pleonasms. Example: The article would have been fine if it weren't for being dragged down by pleonasms such as "in recent history," "saw with his own eyes" and "personal friend."
TUESDAY’S WORD was lagniappe. It means something given as a bonus or a gift, especially by merchants to their customers. Example: Kristy only ordered tomatoes, onions, peppers and potatoes from the farmers market, and was delighted to discover the lagniappe of some okra in her bag, once she got home.
Nighttime vigil
If you have a night-blooming cereus, a plant also known as Christ in a Manger, now is the time to pay it attention. It may be going into bloom -- and if you're not vigilant, you'll miss it.
That's because the flower only blooms at night. Several people in the area have been reporting that theirs are blooming now.
The plant is a type of orchid cactus that, in nature, grows high in trees in rain forests. Its perfumed white flowers open between 8 to 12 inches across and are pollinated by bats.
It can be outdoors in summer, but the only sun it can get is morning and/or dappled. It should given fertilizer every two weeks, and allowed to dry out between watering.
Sometimes confused with the staghorn fern, the night-blooming cereus has pencil-like stems and stems that get flat and wide (people mistake those for leaves). Flower buds grow in the scalloped indentations along the edges of "leaves" which are at least 2 years old.
Wordplay
The Stroller just has discovered a marvelous podcast, Lexicon Valley, about words. It's full of fascinating matters that, among other things, would make for fun entries in The Stroller.
Such as this, from Episode 2, Feb. 12, 2012. Hosts Bob Garfield and Michael Vuolo look at this confusing lyric from the Paul McCartney song, "Live and Let Die": "This ever-changing world in which we live in."
Perhaps it should be "This ever-changing world in which we're livin'?"
In a 2009 Washington Post interview, McCartney is asked about the lyric. He sings the song to himself, then replies, "It's funny. There's too many ins. I'm not sure. I'd have to actually look. I don't think about the lyric when I sing it. I think it's 'In which we're living', or it could be, 'in which we live in', and that's kind of, sort of, wronger, but it's cuter. That's kind of interesting. 'In which we live in.' 'In which we live in.' I think it's 'In which we're living.'"
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Carl Spackler in the 1980 movie "Caddyshack" said, “Cinderella story. Outta nowhere. A former greenskeeper, now, about to become the Masters champion. It looks like a mirac ... It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "Who's on first?"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
