THE STROLLER: Here's why advice can change

TODAY’S PHRASE is refinement. Example: "Science is a process of refinement -- compare it to making moonshine, I guess." (Source: Ben Williams of Virginia Museum of Natural History during a Sept. 15 talk about the coronavirus -- see below)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was motif. Example: The motif of the Rev. Martin Luther King's most famous speech is "dream," and the main themes are equality, peaceful protest and hope for the future.
Why experts' advice can be confusing
The pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, but some of them are good -- the proverbial silver lining around that cloud. One is getting useful and helpful information from the Virginia Museum of Natural History every day over its Facebook page.
Tuesday's post was "Ask An Expert: Where did coronavirus originate?" It's a 15-minute video starting with a child asking that question and VMNH Science Administrator Ben Williams answering it as part of a longer talk.
One of the things he said was address the concern or complaint many people express about experts giving sometimes varying or contradictory advice.
"We are witnessing science in action, and science in action can look a little bit messy. The wonderful thing about science is that when someone is studying a topic," the scientist figures something out, but doesn't stop there -- scientists keep going with more observation and experiments.
Thus, the latest announcements you hear "is built on all the results and all the failures and all the experiments and all the trials and all the data that had been accumulated up to that point. Science is a process of refinement -- compare it to making moonshine, I guess."
Family reunion
Another family reunion has been canceled as families protect themselves against the devastation wrought by the coronavirus.
The reunion of the descendants of John James Ferguson and Easter Adeline Adams would have been held on Saturday, but because of the pandemic, it has been canceled.
Today's chuckle
Michael C. Jarrett of Bassett likes laughter, and he certainly does his part to bring more of it into the world. Consider these:
- My ex-wife was not very accomplished. Her first job was being a lifeguard at a car wash.
- I made a killing in the stock market -- I shot my broker.
- I've been in love with the same woman for 30 years. I sure hope my wife doesn't find out.
- My ex-wife will buy anything marked down ... last week she bought an escalator.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The movie quote "my precious" has nothing to do with romance. In the three movies of "Lord of the Rings," Gollum referred to the Ring of Power as "my precious," and its power let him live far longer than normal.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Tell the story behind this movie quote: "Attica! Attica!"
