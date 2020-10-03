THE STROLLER: Hey, 'yaw,' check out this show

TODAY’S WORD is "hither" -- but, really, see if you can make sense out of the set of lyrics "Here I raise my Ebenezer; Hither by Thy help I'm come" from the hymn "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing." This was suggested by Greg Hackenberg.
FRIDAY’S WORD was suggested by retired professional trumpet player Mark Szulecki: "beulah," from the hymn "Sweet Beulah Land." The copy of that song he had has no composer listed, he wrote The Stroller. "Beulah" is used in the Book of Isaiah as an attribute of the land of Israel. It also means "married (woman)" and eventually came to be used as a woman's name.
Happy Faw, Yaw!
We've always known "y'all" to be a contraction for "you all." However, now it has a new spelling -- very often on Facebook, as well as in letters and notes people write to each other, it is spelled as "yaw."
Give that one a try: Say both "y'all" and "yaw," and see if you note any difference in the sound based on the endings with the "w" as opposed to with the two Ls.
Wouldn't it be weird to see "Yaw" used instead of "Y'all" in "Hey, Y'all," its cutsie, countrified version "Hay, Y'all" and the like. And it certainly would ruin the latest catchphrase (most often seen on dishtowels and T-shirts, along with red, orange and yellow maple leaves), "Happy Fall, Y'all!"
TWCP livestream
TheatreWorks Community Players promises that its next livestream performance will be something different: a night of myth, magic and adventure.
"Morgan Wolfsinger is a bard who will enchant you with epic tales, told as songs. You may know her as her alter ego, Dr. Cathy Demott at King's Mountain Animal Clinic," the TWCP announcement for the Thursday's show states.
The program will start at 7 p.m. Thursday livestreamed on the YouTube channel TheatreWorks Community Players. Viewers are warned that they will be spellbound.
Alas - the pandemic stops the audience from coming into TheatreWorks' Black Box Theatre, but it does not stop bills from coming into the mailbox. The local theater group has put out an appeal for donations to keep community theater alive in Martinsville. They are accepting donations at https://www.twcp.net/info/donate.cfm.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The the Equal Rights Amendment is not actually an amendment to the Constitution. It is just being proposed as one, but it's been in the proposal stage for a long time -- for decades. It has been ratified by the majority of states, though. The ERA would guarantee legal rights for all American citizens regardless of gender. The first version of it was written by Alice Paul and Cyrstal Eastman, and it was introduced in Congress in 1923.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did Virginia ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (or did it?)?
