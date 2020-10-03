THE STROLLER: Hey, 'yaw,' check out this show

TODAY’S WORD is "hither" -- but, really, see if you can make sense out of the set of lyrics "Here I raise my Ebenezer; Hither by Thy help I'm come" from the hymn "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing." This was suggested by Greg Hackenberg.

FRIDAY’S WORD was suggested by retired professional trumpet player Mark Szulecki: "beulah," from the hymn "Sweet Beulah Land." The copy of that song he had has no composer listed, he wrote The Stroller. "Beulah" is used in the Book of Isaiah as an attribute of the land of Israel. It also means "married (woman)" and eventually came to be used as a woman's name.

Happy Faw, Yaw!

We've always known "y'all" to be a contraction for "you all." However, now it has a new spelling -- very often on Facebook, as well as in letters and notes people write to each other, it is spelled as "yaw."

Give that one a try: Say both "y'all" and "yaw," and see if you note any difference in the sound based on the endings with the "w" as opposed to with the two Ls.