THE STROLLER: Hide that nose under a babooshka

TODAY’S WORD is plebian, such as used in the song "Cry Me a River:" "You told me love was too plebian / Told me you were through with me," with thanks for Joanie McPeak for the suggestion.

FRIDAY’S WORD was babooshka, Russian for a headscarf tied under the chin, such as worn by Polish and Russian women -- and it also means an old woman or a grandmother in Poland and Russia. It's used in a song of the same name by Kate Bush. In the song, a woman wants to test her husband's loyalty, using a fake name, and he falls for her trap. ("She couldn't have made a worse move.") They meet, with her disgusing herself wearing a babooshka. He was immediately attracted, seeing her as "just like his wife before she freezed on him -- just like his wife when she was beautiful. He shouted out, 'I'm all yours.'"

