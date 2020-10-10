THE STROLLER: Hide that nose under a babooshka

TODAY’S WORD is plebian, such as used in the song "Cry Me a River:" "You told me love was too plebian / Told me you were through with me," with thanks for Joanie McPeak for the suggestion.
FRIDAY’S WORD was babooshka, Russian for a headscarf tied under the chin, such as worn by Polish and Russian women -- and it also means an old woman or a grandmother in Poland and Russia. It's used in a song of the same name by Kate Bush. In the song, a woman wants to test her husband's loyalty, using a fake name, and he falls for her trap. ("She couldn't have made a worse move.") They meet, with her disgusing herself wearing a babooshka. He was immediately attracted, seeing her as "just like his wife before she freezed on him -- just like his wife when she was beautiful. He shouted out, 'I'm all yours.'"
Quite a nose
Wednesday's episode of the podcast "Stuff You Missed in History Class" was about the legendary, part-real, part-fictional seventeenth century character Mother Shipton. The podcast's hosts read a description of her from 1667 Irish poet and satirist Richard Head, which included: "Her nose, of an incredible and unproportionable length, having in it many crooks and turnings, adorned with many strange pimples of diverse colors, as red, blue and mixed, which like vapors of brimstone gave such a lustre to her afrighted spectators in the dead time of the night that one of them confessed several times in my hearing that her nurse needed no other light to assist her in the performance of her duty."
New books
Library cataloger Melissa Rich advises that these books are being put on the shelves this week at local libraries, ready to be checked out on Thursday or later:
- "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham
- "Invisible Girl" by Lisa Jewell
- "Goodnight Beautiful" by Aimee Molloy
- "Jingle All the Way: by Debbie Macomber
- "Forever by Your Side" by Tracie Peterson
- "The Shepherd’s Wife" by Angela Hunt
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Those Were the Days" was a popular song by Mary Hopkin in 1968. It's about having fun with friends, living carefree, while young -- "Then the busy years went rushing by us. We lost our starry notions on the way. ... Those were the days, my friend. We thought they'd never end. ... We'd live the life we choose. We thought they'd never end" -- until -- "In the glass I saw a strange reflection. Was that lonely woman really me?"
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION was suggested by Nelson Smith (send us yours!): "Do-Wah-Diddy-Diddy" was first recorded in 1963 by the African-American, all-girl group, The Exciters, charting at No. 78 in the U.S. Who was the group that recorded it, charting it at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart for two weeks in July 1964 and No. 1 for two weeks on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 charts in October 1964?
