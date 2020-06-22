THE STROLLER: How about hot fun in the summertime?

TODAY’S WORD is harbinger. Example: When Vern saw snowflakes falling on Halloween he recalled how his dad always told him that the date of the first snow was a harbinger of how many snowfalls would come that winter. He didn't want to think about 31.
MONDAY’S WORD was subliminal. It means inadequate to produce a desire or a sensation. Example: The television ad for for the new sports car a family presented to the father didn't create a subliminal desire to have snow for Christmas.
Summer fun?
The Stroller passed a swimming pool the other day and rued that no one was around. It was a large pool -- not nearby -- and totally vacant on the first weekend of summer. So we wondered...
With so many limits on activities, how are you reinventing your summer habits? Are you going on vacation? Still convening reunions for family? And how in fact are you keeping cool as the days get hot (those rainy ones, notwithstanding)?
We know routine annual celebrations are canceled -- the Juneteenth German Ball last week was lost to the calendar -- but you might be trying to reinvent your big events, maybe in a digital format (except for the swimming).
Send The Stroller a note about your plans, and we will share some of them as we try to learn from each other.
A little real fun
Can you solve these riddles? Answers below:
- What was the cow's favorite party game?
- Why was the hamburger good at baseball?
- What was the cow's favorite place to travel?
Hooker Awards rescheduled
So much was interrupted by the pandemic that we have to restart our memories. But one of those major events was the annual Clyde Hooker Awards presented Piedmont Arts.
That event now will be at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the galllery.
Piedmont Arts said those to be honored include Barry Dorsey and Triangle Electric, Arts in Education Award recipients Sandy Strayer, superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, and Zebedee Talley, superintendent of Martinsville City Public Schools; as well as the recipients of the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Art Scholarship, Breanna Ferguson and Caitlyn Kidd.
The event is free, and there will be limited capacity because of social distancing. Consider this an early reminder to RSVP at Piedmontarts.org.
Funny answers
- Moosical chairs.
- It looked good at the plate
- Moo Zealand.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the sitcoms in the "Rural Purge" by CBS in 1971 was "The Beverly Hillbillies, which debuted in 1962 and for nine seasons was one of the top-ranked shows anually. In two of those seasons it was ranked No.1. Eight of its episodes rank in Nielsen's most-watched TV shows of all-time.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Can you name the sitcoms -- both successful -- that spun off of the "The Beverly Hillbillies" and also were canceled in the "Rural Purge"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.