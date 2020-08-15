THE STROLLER: How sweet should your beans be?

TODAY’S WORD is gumption. Example: Jennifer rallied up her friends for support, and she armed herself with enthusiasm and gumption, then tackled the huge project that had been intimidating her.
FRIDAY’S WORD was deploy. It means bring into effective action; use. Example: “Unfortunately, we cannot deploy the apps unless the iPads are on our network.” (Source: A school principal explaining that a student who could not get on to internet learning would not be able to get the help needed.)
Pinto beans debate
More than 260 weighed in on a question Shewana Hairston-McSwain posted on Facebook: whether or not to put sugar into pinto beans.
The Stroller counted up responses. Some people didn't answer the question but commented in general about pintos. Nine people gave answers along the lines such as "it depends."
The winner? By a narrow margin, it's yes, put sugar in pinto beans -- 99 people said to put sugar, and 88 people said not to.
Some comments were:
- "You not supposed to, but it does taste good that way." - Carl McSwain
- "Yes, and spaghetti too." - Ashuntus Frye
- "These are pinto beans, not sweet beans -- diabetes, be aware." - Nessa Millner
- "Yes! With some cornbread please." - Valarie Pruitt Diggs
- "Not the pot, but in the bowl." - Geron M. Shelton
- "They're not baked beans. Mine are usually savory/salty from the addition of pork trimmings, maybe a slight sweetness from the onions." - Til Gary
- Be sure to cook the beans long enough so the thickened liquid sticks to the spoon. - Anita Wright
- "They are not dessert beans!" - Antonio Hairston
- "Absolutely not." - Robert Sparrow to Kenneth Gill
- "He's from 'up north.' He doesnt' know about Southern things." - Kenneth Gill to Robert Sparrow
- "When you put them in water to soak, put a little sugar in and it takes out the gas -- not when you cook." - Christopher Creech
- "Everybody is different, and it depends on how you were brought up, but for me, no sugar." - Yonnie Marie Hairston
- "Yonnie Marie Hairston, I'd eat dirt if you cooked. You're the best cook ever." - Brenda Cox Jennings
Food giveaway
Kingdom Point will be handing out bags of food until the last bag is given out on Aug. 27. This "Neighbor Helping Neighbor" giveaway will start at 6 p.m. at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The only three characters of the television show "Cheers" who were on all 275 episodes were Norm Peterson (George Wendt), Carla Tortelli (Rhea Perlman) and Sam Malone (Ted Danson).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which character said the following, in what movie? "That's why the call them crushes. If they were easy, they'd call them something else."
