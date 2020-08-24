THE STROLLER: How to make ice cream with corn. Really.

TODAY’S WORD is lagniappe. Example: Kristy only ordered tomatoes, onions, peppers and potatoes from the farmers market, and was delighted to discover the lagniappe of some okra in her bag, once she got home.
MONDAY’S WORD was pratfall. It means a stupid and humiliating action, or a fall on one's buttocks. Example: Jasmine was afraid to go back to the cool hang-out spot after that pratfall over the bowls of snack food last week.indolent. It means disinclined to work or exertion, lazy. Example: “They get the job done — delivering a mildly enjoyable movie that committed fans of the franchise will rate a lot higher — but they have to hack through a lot of by-the-numbers plotting and indolent characterizations to get there.” (Source: “‘Bad Boys for Life’ Review: In a Minivan, but Still Riding” by Glenn Kenny, Jan. 16, New York Times)
Corn ice cream
Last week, The Stroller brought up the idea of corn ice cream. Here's the recipe, along with the challenge to make some, then send your assessment of the delicious summer treat in to The Stroller:
- 2 large ears of fresh corn
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 5 large egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon table salt
Cut the kernels from the cobs and puree the kernels in a blender or food processor until smooth.
In a small saucepan combine the milk, cream and pureed corn, corn cobs and 1/2 of the sugar. Heat over medium-high until the milk is scalding, careful not to let it boil over. Turn off heat, cover and allow to steep for 1/2 hour.
Whisk together the yolks, remaining sugar and salt, and set aside.
Remove the cobs from the pot and set aside. Reheat the milk mixture to scalding.
Whisk the scalding milk into the yolk mixture then return the entire mixture to the saucepan. Heat over medium low, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon or spatula.
Stir in the vanilla and add the cobs back to the warm custard. Cool for at least 3 or 4 hours.
Run in ice cream machine according to the manufacturer's directions. Scoop the ice cream into a container, lay plastic wrap on the surface then cover the container. Freeze several hours or overnight until firm.
It's great on its own, but also impressive when served with warm blueberry or blackberry cobbler or peach pie.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mame Davis, in the 1958 movie "Auntie Mame," said, “Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "Cinderella story. Outta nowhere. A former greenskeeper, now, about to become the Masters champion. It looks like a mirac ... It's in the hole! It's in the hole! It's in the hole!"
