THE STROLLER: How will you have hot fun this summer?

TODAY’S WORD is iconic. Example: Andy Griffith played an iconic TV father as Sheriff Andy Taylor on his series "The Andy Griffith Show."
THURSDAY’S WORD was ostentatious. It means showy, overdone and in a blatant attempt to be obvious. Example: “That is unsurprising given that President Donald Trump, who ostentatiously refuses to wear a mask himself, is actively defying public health experts.” (The Washington Post).
How will you spend your summer?
The Stroller is trying to plan summer vacations without being able to do some of the usuals -- beach, theme park, sports events and festivals -- and was thinking about good substitutes, such as long bike rides or hikes or tubing down a river. Apparently some horseback rides are unavailable.
And what about familiar celebrations such as family and class reunions and barbecue parties and holiday fireworks gatherings?
One thing for sure: no airplane trips.
So how are you subbing your pandemic summer? New projects or more isolated travel? Is reading taking on more importance (we hope so)?
Send The Stroller a note about an unusual idea you have for us to share.
But No. 1 on everyone's list should be the same: Stay healthy.
Riddle me this
Can you answer these? We do below.
- Out of all the animals, which one is the least interesting?
- What do you call a cat with eight legs that likes to swim?
- How many hairs are in a dog's tail?
Remaining closed
The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center announced Thursday that it would remain closed for the foreseeable future. The center had said it hoped to reopen at the end of the month. The staff remains available by phone at 276-632-8006 or email at Tourism@yesmartinsville.com. And new information continues to be posted at VisitMartinsville.com.
The Bulletin tries to keep track of which facilities, events and organizations have changed plans because of the pandemic. A portion of that calendar frequently appears on this page, and a full list appears daily at www.martinsvillebulletin.com. So if you are in charge of plans, please drop The Stroller a note at the address below.
Riddle me that
- A boar
- An octopuss
- None, they are all on the outside
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The actor who portrayed different roles while appearing on “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Petticoat Junction” and “Green Acres” is Bea Benaderet. She first played Pearl Bodine -- Jed Clampett's cousin and Jethro's mother -- on "Beverly Hillbillies." But she was the primary star as Kate Bradley, widowed owner of the Shady Rest Hotel and mother to three daughters, on "Petticoat Junction," a role she also fulfilled on "Green Acres."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: During its "rural purge" in 1971 CBS also eliminated two iconic and long-running variety shows. Can you name those shows and their hosts?
